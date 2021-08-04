Health Payment Systems, Inc. Names Centivo as a Third-Party Administrator for BHCG Member-Employers

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS), an innovator in the healthcare payments space, announced a new alliance with Centivo, a new type of health plan anchored around leading providers of value-based care. Centivo, the preferred health plan for the Business Health Care Group (BHCG), can now offer BHCG member-employers access to the HPS PPO network and PayMedix Single Payment System in Wisconsin. Centivo will also offer access to the Cigna Payer Solutions* networks to employers with employees outside of Wisconsin.

These network additions complement the high-performance provider networks being developed by Centivo and BHCG for the exclusive use of member-employers in eastern Wisconsin.

"HPS is a unique solution that helps employers maximize the value of their self-funded offering, helps consumers understand and pay their health care bills, and removes the financial wedge from the patient/provider relationship." said Terry Rowinski, President of HPS. "We are beyond excited to partner with Centivo and BHCG to further our common goal of improving the financial aspects of healthcare for employers, consumers, and providers."

"Employers are committed to offering affordable health care for employees and their families," said Jeff Kluever, executive director of BHCG. "The current health care model is unsustainable, however, for the business community, employees and their families. We are partnering with Centivo and HPS to allow employers to offer more affordable health care with increased transparency of costs, while still providing high-quality care. This approach supports the BHCG and business community mission to lead change and create value."

The HPS/Centivo relationship will allow BHCG employer members to offer employees a choice between a traditional PPO plan design, with HPS consumer financial wellness tools built-in, and the Centivo high-performance provider network all while using just one single-point TPA —streamlining data aggregation and reporting, care management, and stop loss.

"This alliance with HPS allows Centivo to combine the strength of HPS and Cigna Payer Solutions to create a best-in-class option for those BHCG member employers with employee populations both inside and outside of Wisconsin," said Ashok Subramanian, CEO of Centivo. "We look forward to a strong and impactful working relationship."

ABOUT HEALTH PAYMENT SYSTEMS, INC.

Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately held healthcare technology and services organization offering solutions to enhance the consumer healthcare billing and payments experience, while driving value to healthcare providers, health insurance companies, and employers. HPS' single-statement billing and patient financing services help families combat confusing and unaffordable medical bills, while its guaranteed payment model eliminates providers' collection costs and risk. HPS is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit Health Payment Systems.

ABOUT CENTIVO

Centivo is a new type of digital health plan anchored around leading providers of value-based care. Centivo saves self-funded employers 15 percent or more compared to traditional insurance carriers and is easy to use for employers and employees. Our mission is to bring lower cost, higher quality healthcare to the millions of working Americans who struggle to pay their healthcare bills. With Centivo, employers can offer their employees affordable and predictable costs, a high-tech member experience, exceptional service, and a range of benefit options including both proprietary primary care-centered ACO models as well as traditional networks. To learn more, visit Centivo.

About Business Health Care Group

The Business Health Care Group (BHCG) leverages member employer purchasing power and knowledge to lead change. The organization creates value through innovative, shared strategies to improve health care quality and cost efficiency for employers, employees, and the community. BHCG membership exceeds 200,000 covered lives in the 22-county region of eastern Wisconsin with additional lives nationwide through standalone memberships for employers accessing BHCG best in class strategic partners. Visit BHCGWI.org to learn more.

* Centivo accesses the following Cigna networks for Shared Administration: Cigna PPO, Cigna Open Access Plus (OAP), and Cigna LocalPlus®.

Cigna is an independent company and is not affiliated with Centivo, HPS or BHCG. Access to the Cigna PPO, OAP, and LocalPlus networks is available through Cigna's contractual relationship with Centivo. All Cigna products are provided exclusively by or through operating subsidiaries of Cigna Corporation, including Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company. The Cigna name, logo, and other Cigna marks are owned by Cigna Intellectual Property, Inc.

