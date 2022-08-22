Health Payment Systems, Inc. Supports Menasha Joint School District's Mission to Further Innovate Employee Health Benefits

Leading technology provider in the healthcare benefits space helps one of Wisconsin's largest and most progressive school districts lower employee out-of-pocket medical-related costs and expand their provider network for improved care and services.

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Payment Systems, Inc. (HPS, the "Company") and PayMedix, an innovator in the healthcare payments space, is pleased to announce that it is supporting Wisconsin's Menasha Joint School District (MJSD) in its mission to make healthcare less confusing and more cost-effective for district employees and their families. HPS serves as the PPO network for the district's health care benefits for nearly 500 self-insured employees, while offering those covered a simplified approach to billing.

"Before we started working with HPS, one of our plan options was restricted to just a few systems and providers," says Chris VanderHeyden, Superintendent of Schools at MJSD. "Now, we're realizing dramatic cost savings with zero percent increases being self-funded. By avoiding the need for a traditional insurance company and partnering directly with HPS, we believe we can continue to increase the overall quality of care and improve the employee experience while reducing the burden of healthcare costs."

Prior to engaging with HPS, MJSD employees expressed concerns surrounding coverage, including a limited provider network, and confusion over copays, out-of-pocket costs, and deductibles. HPS is contracted with two-thirds of Wisconsin counties, covering 124 hospital facilities and 23,846 individual providers. The company is constantly negotiating better rates and seeking out creative money-saving opportunities to help employers and individuals save significant dollars on quality healthcare.

With the support of HPS, MJDS crafted a unique plan design approach that included onsite direct primary care access, free care for a subset of health care services, pharmacy alternatives for high-cost drugs, and more. All of these initiatives are supported through one consolidated customer service line that teachers, staff and their families can call into for help with finding the best care at the best price. These innovations led to the following results for their health plan in 2021.

$1.7 million surplus for year one;

surplus for year one; 37 percent savings on RX costs ( $500 thousand );

); 69 percent loss ratio;

$1 million less spent vs prior year premium paid;

less spent vs prior year premium paid; $2 million less spent vs prior year claims cost; and

less spent vs prior year claims cost; and Members spent 10 percent less in out-of-pocket costs versus prior year.

"MJSD is one of the most forward-thinking school districts in Wisconsin. We are excited to support the district's efforts to lower out-of-pocket costs and offer more tiers of coverage to meet the diverse needs of its employees and their dependents," says Paul Mueller of HPS. "This represents the latest evolution in our efforts to partner with local employers large and small in order to provide them a comprehensive network, but moreover help them achieve plan savings by helping with out-of-the-box thinking and helping them administer new programs."

Prior to this announcement, HPS was named one of the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® 2022 Winners in Milwaukee by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). HPS was chosen based on the company's commitment to excellence in its human resources practices and employee enrichment. In 2022, HPS plans to expand their PPO offering to neighboring Wisconsin states Illinois, Minnesota, and Michigan to support current employer employee populations.

ABOUT MENASHA JOINT SCHOOL DISTRICT

Located in Winnebago County, Wisconsin, MJSD provides services to over 3200 students in eight schools with 491 employees. MJSD offers a comprehensive and rigorous PK-12 instructional program that challenges its students to set and meet ambitious personal goals. All staff share a commitment to equity and inclusive instructional practices to ensure that all students achieve academic success and develop emotional intelligence. MJSD strives to meet the needs of every student, every day. To learn more, visit MJSD .

ABOUT HEALTH PAYMENT SYSTEMS, INC.

Health Payment Systems (HPS) is a privately held PPO network in the state of Wisconsin. HPS is the parent company to PayMedix, an EOB consolidation tool that serves all contracted providers and enrolled members. The PayMedix single-statement billing helps families combat confusing and unaffordable medical bills, while its guaranteed payment model eliminates provider collection costs and risk. HPS is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. To learn more, visit Health Payment Systems .

Media Contact: Lauren Gill, MAG PR at [email protected] or 978-473-1362.

SOURCE Health Payment Systems, Inc.