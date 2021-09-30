Health Perspectives Group Announces Investment from 424 Capital

SEATTLE, Sept. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Perspectives Group (HPG) announced today it has closed a majority investment from 424 Capital (424) in early August 2021. The investment in HPG will support continued growth and expansion of the Company's patient engagement strategies.

HPG delivers patient engagement solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies through managed patient and caregiver networks across hundreds of therapeutic areas. HPG empowers patients to share their experiences in an impactful way and motivates them to participate in several product lifecycle strategies including tech-enabled one-to-one mentor programs with newly diagnosed patients, and patient driven speaker programs focused on large virtual or in-person audiences. Additionally, HPG has pioneered high touch clinical trial awareness, retention and alumni programs to support true patient focused clinical development.

"HPG's partnership with 424 reaffirms our commitment to optimizing healthcare engagement in the life sciences space. Patient engagement is in our DNA – for nearly two decades we have been empowering patients to share their experiences and have developed best-in-class strategies and technology to help our clients retain deep, long-lasting relationships with their patients," said Cheryl Lubbert, CEO of HPG. "The investment from 424 allows to further accelerate and expand our offering across new markets and use the power of shared experiences to continue making a difference in people's lives."



"424 is excited to partner with Cheryl and the rest of the HPG management team. They have built a remarkable organization that brings a high value proposition to its clients by shedding light on the patient experience and helping to improve it. Along with longtime 424 partners Eagle Private Capital, Plexus Capital, and Enterprise Bank, we are thrilled to be a part of this next chapter of growth at HPG," said Amit Nagdev, Principal at 424 Capital.

About Health Perspectives Group:

Founded in 2002, HPG is focused exclusively on delivering patient engagement solutions for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. Since its founding, HPG has led the way with groundbreaking programs that empower patients to share their experiences and enable companies to directly engage with healthcare consumers across the globe. HPG's patient engagement programs are supported by integrated strategies that combine deep relationships, cutting-edge technology, and a keen focus on privacy and security.

About 424 Capital:

424 Capital is a growth capital partner that invests in lower middle market companies within technology and tech enabled services. 424 Capital works in partnership with founders and management teams to accelerate and scale for long-term growth. Focusing primarily on investments in healthcare and renewable energy, we invest in, empower, and enable companies to step up, stand out, and make a difference in the world. For more information about 424 Capital, please visit 424capital.com.

