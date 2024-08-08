Health Plan of San Mateo Selects Dentistry.One to Provide Virtual Dental Care for Its Nearly 150,000 Members

METUCHEN, N.J., Aug. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Dentistry.One, a virtual-first dental care solution introduced by MouthWatch, LLC, has been selected by Health Plan of San Mateo (HPSM), San Mateo County's largest non-profit Medicare/Medicaid public health plan, to provide virtual dental care for its nearly 150,000 Medi-Cal and dual eligible members. This benefit will be a valuable complement to HPSM Dental, California's first and only dental plan for Medi-Cal members that is fully integrated with medical and mental health care benefits.

Under the new agreement, HPSM members will have access to Dentistry.One's virtual dental care network of experienced, highly trained dentists and Care Advisors. These experts in dental hygiene provide personalized oral health care advice and patient care coordination. Available anytime, from anywhere, Dentistry.One addresses a broad range of dental issues, including:

Emergency tooth pain.

Starting the journey to healthier teeth and gums.

Understanding available dental benefits.

Arranging in-person appointments with local providers in the HPSM Dental network.

Selecting the best products for specific dental needs.

Answering questions about treatment options.

HPSM members will enjoy the simplicity and convenience of selecting a Dentistry.One appointment that works best for their schedule. Appointments can include live video consultations and uploading photos so a dentist can diagnose the member's condition. Dentistry.One then sends a personalized Oral Health Report with recommended next steps to the member within 24 hours of a visit.

With nearly 2% of emergency department (ED) visits being dental-related, Dentistry.One also provides a less time-consuming, more cost-effective alternative to expensive ED trips.

Furthermore, nearly 70 million Americans live in areas with a shortage of dental health professionals. San Mateo County is one of these "dental deserts," according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

"Dentistry.One shares Health Plan of San Mateo's deep commitment to help residents of San Mateo County with limited income and resources live their healthiest lives," said Brant Herman, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of MouthWatch and Dentistry.One. "We look forward to offering HPSM members an innovative virtual dental care benefit that eliminates barriers to care, increases utilization, and drives better health outcomes. Virtual services are especially important for those with chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, cancer, or pregnancy where better dental care has proven to improve overall health."

Studies show that people living with certain chronic conditions more often have untreated oral diseases or conditions. For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC), gum disease can worsen glycemic control (blood sugar level) in people living with diabetes.

"Partnering with Dentistry.One exemplifies our 35-year commitment to the vision that Healthy is for everyone, which extends beyond solely addressing medical needs by integrating dental care," said Carolyn Brown, DDS, Health Plan of San Mateo Dental Director. "Offering our members access to Dentistry.One virtual dental services underscores our recognition that oral health is vital to overall well-being. The service will provide a tangible solution for increasing access to the oral health care our members need and deserve."

HPSM members can start using Dentistry.One online through a co-branded Dentistry.One and HPSM webpage.

Dentistry.One's national network of dentists and Care Advisors is available to individuals, health plans, and other organizations focused on patient health. If you are an organization and want to learn more about how to seamlessly integrate Dentistry.One into an existing benefits portfolio or add it as an affordable stand-alone option, visit dentistry.one to schedule an introduction.

About Health Plan of San Mateo (HPSM)

HPSM is a local, non-profit County Organized Health System (COHS) founded in 1987. HPSM's mission is to ensure that San Mateo County's residents with limited income and resources have access to high-quality care, services, and support so they can live the healthiest lives possible. With more than 150,000 members or participants, HPSM serves all of the County's Medi-Cal eligible residents, nearly 9,000 members eligible for both Medicare and Medi-Cal, as well as families, seniors, people with disabilities, and children with complex medical conditions. HPSM also sponsors special programs that address the complex social issues that some eligible members face from home-based health care to affordable housing for the homeless. Learn more at www.hpsm.org.

About MouthWatch, LLC

MouthWatch, LLC, is a leader in developing digital technology solutions that drive success for dental professionals, improve oral health care, and enhance the overall patient experience.

Headquartered in Metuchen, New Jersey, MouthWatch is widely known for its intraoral cameras that help engage patients in treatment planning through high-quality, affordable imaging technology, and its TeleDent software that provides practices and organizations with a teledentistry option to engage patients with providers remotely.

MouthWatch recently launched Dentistry.One, a virtual-first care network that addresses the expectations of today's modern healthcare consumers, the need for greater efficiency in healthcare, and the proven connection between good oral health and total health.

Dentistry.One features on-demand dental consultations, personalized care coordination, and oral health coaching for prioritizing oral health.

MouthWatch hardware and software is in use at over 40,000 practices, over 30 leading Dental Service Organizations (DSOs), and over 100 dental schools. The company has been recognized three times in the Inc. 5000. For more information, visit mouthwatch.com or dentistry.one.

