Health Plus Management Partners with Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group

News provided by

Health Plus Management, LLC

01 Aug, 2023, 10:53 ET

Transaction sees HPM continue rapid growth as a musculoskeletal network with expansion into new region.

DANBURY, Conn., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Plus Management (HPM) is pleased to announce its strategic partnership with Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group. This collaboration highlights HPM's expansion and strategic focus on alliances with top-tier orthopedic practices in key Northeast markets. Following the recent partnership with Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI) in New Jersey, this alliance solidifies HPM's position as a key player in the musculoskeletal realm, reaffirming its commitment to exceptional vertical growth.

"We are excited about the opportunity to partner with Dr. Joel Buchalter & Dr. Douglas Fauser and the entire team at Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group. This partnership marks a new milestone for us, as we extend our reach across the New York tri-state and introduce our first surgical center to our growing network of musculoskeletal service providers," says Stuart Blumberg, CEO of Health Plus Management. "The Owners, Physicians and administrative staff of Somers have established an unparalleled reputation for providing genuine, compassionate patient care. Patients and their community alike see them as an extension of their family and trust them for their expertise. HPM is proud to support the Somers team in all ways, allowing the clinical team autonomy to continue providing world-class patient care, while we bolster all administrative areas of the business, positioning them for long-term success and better quality of life. Combining each of our strengths, we'll build on the already successful practice and provide an innovative experience for patients and team members while ensuring exceptional care."

Dr. Joel Buchalter, Orthopaedic Surgery & Total Joint Replacement Specialist at Somers, expresses enthusiasm for the partnership: "By combining our strengths and leveraging HPM's vast professional resources, we are confident in our ability to further optimize the entire patient experience. By relieving our clinical teams from administrative burdens, improving our facilities and introducing enhanced technologies, we can continue to provide exceptional care and support to our patients with ease and convenience, while facilitating their recovery from musculoskeletal injuries with dedication and proficiency."

"Our team comprises highly dedicated physicians trained at prestigious institutions across the United States. Through our partnership with HPM, we expand beyond conventional ownership while maintaining exceptional care," states Dr. Douglas Fauser, Sports Medicine & Total Joint Replacement Specialist at Somers. "Together, we will elevate musculoskeletal care within our community, ensuring a successful future."

Together, Health Plus Management and Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group are aligned on their commitment to deliver a best-in-class patient experience, while continuing to grow the services and the practice's footprint within the region and beyond. With Health Plus Management's support, Somers can focus on what they do best – providing exceptional clinical outcomes. By leveraging HPM's expertise, collectively we can ensure valuable outcomes for all stakeholders. Physicians can look forward to benefiting from clinical autonomy and a better quality of life, patients will continue to receive comprehensive and compassionate care and payers can witness quality, cost-effective treatments in the musculoskeletal space.

About Somers 
Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group is a trusted provider of premier musculoskeletal care. Since 1988, our team of highly skilled and board-certified physicians has been dedicated to diagnosing and treating a wide range of orthopaedic conditions and injuries. With convenient locations in Carmel, Newburgh, Mount Kisco, Fishkill (New York), and Danbury (Connecticut), we bring expert care closer to our patients. Our state-of-the-art facilities house advanced diagnostic technologies, including digital X-ray, MRI, and ultrasound, ensuring accurate and timely results for our patients. From sports medicine and minimally invasive joint replacements to spine surgery and non-surgical therapies, our comprehensive range of services allows us to deliver personalized and effective treatment options. At Somers Orthopaedic Surgery & Sports Medicine Group, we are committed to providing exceptional care, helping our patients regain mobility, and improving their quality of life. For more information visit https://www.somersortho.com/

About Health Plus Management 
Founded in 1994, Health Plus Management is a Long Island, New York-based business created to advance new and well-established musculoskeletal practices. HPM functions as a core resource for independent private practices and strives to present physician-owners with a clear path to satisfaction and success by providing the infrastructure for administrative operations that allows practices to operate at their highest level. HPM is backed by Investcorp, a leading global manager of alternative investments with six lines of businesses, including private equity, real estate, absolute return investments, infrastructure, credit management, and strategic capital. For more information on Health Plus Management, visit https://healthplusmgmt.com

SOURCE Health Plus Management, LLC

Also from this source

Health Plus Management (HPM) Announces Strategic Alliance with Advanced Orthopedics and Sports Medicine Institute (AOSMI)

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.