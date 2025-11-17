Health Prime Appoints Lisa Collins as Chief Executive Officer

Veteran healthcare executive to accelerate growth and expand value for physician market

NATIONAL HARBOR, MD., Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Prime, a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for physician groups, today announced that Lisa Collins has been appointed Chief Executive Officer.

Collins brings more than three decades of experience in healthcare services, operations and digital transformation. She has held senior leadership roles at Optum, Cerner, Accenture, Siemens Medical Systems, where she led large-scale transformation programs, technology modernization, and managed revenue cycle organizations in the U.S. and internationally.

"Lisa's proven ability to drive growth, build client-focused teams, and leverage innovation makes her the ideal leader for Health Prime's next chapter," said Bob Wilhelm, Interim CEO and member of the Health Prime Board of Directors. "Her experience aligns perfectly with who we are as a technology-enabled services company focused on improving outcomes for our clients."

As CEO, Collins will lead the company's continued focus in improving client outcomes and lead the organization towards increased automation and AI-enabled solutions designed to help physician groups improve revenue performance, reduce administrative burden and operate more efficiently. She will also oversee expansion of Health Prime's delivery capabilities across the U.S., Latin America and Asia. Her background in disruptive digital transformation, consumer and patient experience, and healthcare reform gives her a practical understanding of how change, regulation and technology shape the future of care delivery and the revenue cycle.

"I'm excited to join Health Prime during a period of important transformation in the physician RCM space," said Collins. "Health Prime has the scale, technology and expertise to deliver real outcomes for providers, and the foundation to accelerate growth. I look forward to building the market's leading platform for physician revenue cycle management, one that consistently delivers value, transparency and measurable performance for our clients and the patients they serve."

About Health Prime

Health Prime is a leading provider of revenue cycle management solutions for physician groups. We combine deep domain expertise, dedicated client service, proprietary technology, and a fully employed, scalable delivery model to support more than 800 clients. With a team of 5,000+ employees across the U.S., Latin America and Asia, we ensure high-precision coding and billing, streamline workflows and accelerate reimbursements—helping thousands of physicians nationwide maximize revenue with efficiency. Our custom technology minimizes manual tasks, reduces errors and eliminates processing delays. Through advanced analytics, we deliver real-time insights into key financial metrics like revenue performance and utilization rates, empowering physicians to make data-driven decisions that optimize their revenue cycle and operational efficiency. To learn more, visit hpiinc.com.

