Health Quality Partners of Southern California Receives $500,000 Covered California Grant to Ensure the Move to Universal Coverage

SAN DIEGO, May 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Covered California announced Friday it intends to partner with Health Quality Partners of Southern California, a non-profit subsidiary of Health Center Partners of Southern California, to educate consumers about their health care options, offer in-person enrollment and renewal assistance, and provide ongoing support with getting the best value from their health plan.

"We know it is important for consumers in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties to get confidential, one-on-one help in their communities," said Covered California Executive Director Peter V. Lee. "Community-based organizations like Health Quality Partners are important to their communities and instrumental in helping Californians sign up for the plan that works best for them."

Covered California issued an intent to award funding to Health Quality Partners of Southern California (HQP) for the next grant cycle period 2019-2022 with $500,000 for the fiscal year 2019-2020.

HQP will provide services to three southern California counties ( San Diego , Riverside and Imperial ) with a targeted outreach to four ethnic population groups (Caucasian, African-American, Hispanic/Latino and Pacific Islander), and three targeted languages (Arabic, English and Spanish).

HQP has partnered with Covered California since 2013 as an outreach and education grantee to conduct outreach, education, and enrollment support for consumers enrolling in health care coverage.

"For many people, there is nothing better than being able to sit down with someone in their community who can explain their options and help them make the best choice. Health Quality Partners of Southern California has always been committed to improving the lives of those working and living in San Diego, Riverside and Imperial counties. We all benefit from stronger communities when everyone has access to quality health care coverage," Nicole Howard, Executive Vice President of Health Quality Partners noted.

The Navigator grants are part of Covered California's ongoing commitment to work with trusted organizations throughout the state to help hard-to-reach groups understand this new era of health care. The Navigator program is funded by revenue generated by Covered California. Organizations were selected through a competitive grant application process. Click here for the full list of grant awards.

About Health Quality Partners of Southern California

Health Quality Partners of Southern California (HQP), a nonprofit subsidiary of Health Center Partners of Southern California, helps improve health outcomes by implementing progressive and collaborative programs to support community health centers in caring for the safety-net population. HQP staff implement programs through the successful administration of grant-funded programs, which improve access to care, health outcomes and operational efficiencies.

About Covered California

Covered California is the state's health insurance marketplace, where Californians can find affordable, high-quality insurance from top insurance companies. Covered California is the only place where individuals who qualify can get financial assistance on a sliding scale to reduce premium costs. Consumers can then compare health insurance plans and choose the plan that works best for their health needs and budget. Depending on their income, some consumers may qualify for the low-cost or no-cost Medi-Cal program.

