Health quoting platform eases insurance shopping frustrations

KANSAS CITY, Mo., May 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aspire Insurance Solutions is excited to announce the launch of the new health benefits quoting and enrollment platform, MyAspireQuotes.com. The platform allows agents and shoppers to compare on-exchange plans, short-term benefits, private plans, and a wide variety of other options all in the same place. At the time of writing, it contains a greater variety of quoting integrations than almost any other platform on the market. It is likely that more Americans could gain health coverage with awareness of the subsidies and options available to them.

Compare Health benefit plans on MyAspireQuotes.com

After nearly two years of development and research, beta testing of the platform commenced earlier this year. Since then, the feedback from agents and brokers has been overwhelmingly positive. As stated by health insurance advisor Kelley Jenison, "I don't think I could ever go back to quoting plans the way I used to." Now, the platform is going to be available to a wider audience.

Many insurance advisors are still forced to use multiple platforms to compare insurance quotes from different carriers and plan types. With MyAspireQuotes, however, they will be able to compare them all in one place at the same time. MyAspireQuotes allows the direct comparison of benefit packages from ACA marketplace plans, short-term carriers, health shares, and more.

The public launch of MyAspireQuotes.com is slated for 5/2/22. At that point, individuals will be able to shop and compare a wide variety of plans. Likewise, agents and brokers will be able to create a personalized version of the platform with branding to match their agency or business.

ApolloTe.ch, the engineering team behind MyAspireQuotes.com, is a group of designers, engineers, and industry leaders that is building the future of insurance technology. ApolloTe.ch empowers agents and consumers with the best technology, information, and options available.

If you would like more information, please contact Austin Lambkin at 816-679-5871 or at [email protected].

