Health Recovery Solutions Acquires Rimidi to Expand Remote Care Programs

Strategic acquisition strengthens HRS's virtual care platform with advanced EHR and workflow integrations, continuous glucose monitoring, and ambulatory expertise

HOBOKEN, N.J., Mar. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the nation's leading remote patient monitoring and enterprise remote patient care platform, announced its acquisition of Rimidi, a pioneering chronic disease management and remote monitoring company with deep roots in diabetes and cardiometabolic management.

HRS has been the leader in Remote Patient Monitoring and Enterprise Remote Patient Care for over a decade, consistently recognized by leading industry analysts including KLAS, Frost & Sullivan, Newsweek, and Avia since 2020. The company has delivered proven clinical outcomes for more than one million patients and financial outcomes for hundreds of healthcare organizations across North America.

Building on this foundation, HRS introduced PatientFirst Pathways in 2025 to expand into comprehensive longitudinal care, enabling healthcare organizations to deliver connected, continuous care at home across the entire patient journey. This innovation earned HRS the Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award for Technology-Enabled Longitudinal Care in 2025. In 2026, HRS further evolved to become a full Chronic Care Management solution provider, addressing the growing need for integrated chronic disease management.

The Rimidi acquisition perfectly complements this strategic evolution, with Rimidi's expertise in enabling better chronic disease management through virtual care programs in ambulatory care settings across the country. Rimidi has been a leader in interoperability to support their commitment to streamlined and scalable clinical workflows. Bringing together two of the longest-standing and widely adopted remote care companies directly responds to three key challenges facing healthcare organizations today:

Enabling RPM at Scale and Across Conditions

Health systems need platforms that manage multiple chronic conditions under one system and can meet their evolving needs. Integrating Rimidi's cardiometabolic and diabetes expertise and advanced clinical decision support capabilities with HRS's post-acute expertise and robust infrastructure allows providers to coordinate care seamlessly across a broader set of conditions while maintaining high-quality outcomes.

Enhanced Longitudinal Care Models

The combined platform strengthens HRS's PatientFirst Pathways care model, enabling continuous, data-driven care from diagnosis through acute episodes and then ongoing management. This longitudinal approach improves outcomes and reduces administrative burden via streamlined workflows and automated protocols.

Vendor Consolidation for Operational Efficiency

Healthcare organizations seek to reduce vendor complexity. The acquisition enables HRS customers to access Rimidi's capabilities, including advanced diabetes management with CGM integration, through a single partner, simplifying procurement, training, and support.

"HRS is committed to expanding enterprise remote patient care to meet evolving customer needs," said Jason Comer, CEO of HRS. "With our recent introduction of PatientFirst Pathways and expansion into Chronic Care Management, this acquisition enhances our ability to deliver comprehensive longitudinal care. Rimidi's clinical workflow expertise, deep roots in diabetes management, and strong track record of improving patient outcomes make them an ideal addition."

Dr. Lucienne Ide, CEO and Founder of Rimidi, and now Chief Medical Officer for HRS, added, "HRS's leadership in enterprise remote patient care and dedication to quality perfectly complement the mission Rimidi was founded on. By integrating Rimidi's extensive experience and capabilities in ambulatory disease management into their comprehensive platform, we can jointly support the entire patient journey across care settings, clinical conditions, and levels of patient acuity. Our combined solutions will enhance the reach and effectiveness of HRS's already high‑value offerings, amplifying the positive impact we can make on patient outcomes."

Rimidi was selected not only for its technical capabilities but also for its commitment to quality and clinical excellence – values that align with HRS's mission of "Putting Patient First" and vision of redefining healthcare through connected, intelligent care at home across every condition and patient. Their proven expertise in longitudinal chronic disease management perfectly complements HRS's virtual care leadership:

Proven Clinical Outcomes

Rimidi's platform has demonstrated measurable impact on clinical outcomes, patient engagement and overall cost of care, including one healthcare partner achieving an average 2.8% reduction in hemoglobin A1c levels and meaningful reductions in hospitalizations among high-risk patients with type 2 diabetes.

Advanced Continuous Glucose Monitoring Integration

With growing insurance coverage, the Continuous Glucose Monitoring market has continued to expand exponentially, setting up a need to make CGM data actionable within clinical workflows, across primary and specialty care, from inpatient care to the home. Rimidi aggregates data from leading CGM devices—Dexcom, Libre, Eversense—providing clinicians comprehensive glucose insights directly within EHR workflows.

Enhanced EMR Integration Capabilities

The acquisition strengthens HRS's already robust EMR integration capabilities with Rimidi's leadership and extensive interoperability experience. Healthcare providers benefit from streamlined workflows that reduce documentation burden and improve care quality.

Current HRS customers will benefit from enhanced diabetes and clinical management capabilities alongside their existing PatientConnect platform, while Rimidi customers will gain access to HRS's comprehensive enterprise remote patient care ecosystem, deep expertise in post-acute care journeys, and end-to-end operational logistics. Integration will continue throughout the year, steadily bringing together capabilities, services, and support into a more unified experience. This process is designed to be seamless, with dedicated support teams in place to ensure minimal disruption to ongoing patient care programs.

About the Companies

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) is the leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and Enterprise Remote Patient Care, delivering proven clinical outcomes for more than one million patients and financial outcomes for hundreds of healthcare organizations across North America. Recognized every year since 2020 by leading industry analysts including KLAS, Frost & Sullivan, and Avia, as well as respected healthcare experts such as U.S. News, HRS empowers providers with patient centric technology that makes care at home effortless and effective. With seamless EHR integration, evidence-based protocols, expert reimbursement guidance, and 24/7 support, HRS is a trusted partner in advancing outcomes, easing financial strain, and enhancing continuity of care. Guided by our mission of "Putting Patient First," HRS envisions redefining healthcare by enabling connected, intelligent care at home across every condition and patient. For more information about Health Recovery Solutions and its comprehensive virtual care platform, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Created by doctors, for doctors, Rimidi is a digital health company that supports healthcare providers in the delivery of remote patient monitoring and chronic disease management with EHR-integrated software, services, and connected devices. By combining clinical data from the EHR with data from connected devices and patient surveys, Rimidi presents a complete picture of the patient and supports care delivery across the continuum from the clinic to the home to allow for proactive, guideline-based management and prioritization of highest-need patients. For more information, visit rimidi.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact

Michael Gemmati, Head of Marketing at Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

[email protected]

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)