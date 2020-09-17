Health Recovery Solutions Announces Lineup of Telehealth Experts for October Vision to Virtual Conference

HOBOKEN, NJ., Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), a national provider of Telehealth and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, is excited to announce its incredible lineup of speakers for the upcoming Vision to Virtual conference . From October 15 to October 16, HRS will welcome telehealth experts from across the healthcare industry including those from health systems, home health organizations, hospice agencies, physician groups, and payers to discuss the future of telehealth in healthcare delivery.

Following the COVID-19 outbreak, providers across the country turned to telehealth and remote patient monitoring to screen patients for the virus and monitor patients post hospital discharge. Throughout the pandemic, telehealth has proven to be a valuable resource for patients and providers, enabling providers to relieve the strain on hospital resources and connect with patients through virtual visits. During the Vision to Virtual Conference, leaders from across the industry will dive into their experiences with telehealth and RPM. The conference will include conversations on leveraging data, clinical best practices, launching a new telehealth program, scaling an existing telehealth program, optimizing virtual visits, reimbursement opportunities, and much more.

"Vision to Virtual will bring together over 1,000 of the most forward thinking professionals in healthcare while highlighting the most innovative telehealth programs in the country. It will be an incredible experience to share the podium with the teams that have embraced technology to improve patient care. I am more excited than ever to build our community and learn from our lineup of incredible speakers," said HRS CEO Jarrett Bauer.

The HRS Vision to Virtual conference is excited to announce its list of conference speakers:

Mandy Johnson , Banner Health Care Coordination Post Acute Senior Manager

, Banner Health Care Coordination Post Acute Senior Manager Kelly Pollard , BayCare Home Care Administrator

, BayCare Home Care Administrator Rodney Plunkett , CommonSpirit VP, Population Health Management

, CommonSpirit VP, Population Health Management Nicole Main , CommonSpirit Director of Population Health Management

, CommonSpirit Director of Population Health Management Michael Brents , CommonSpirit VP of Business Intelligence

, CommonSpirit VP of Business Intelligence Ethan Heimowitz , Emerest Health Administrator

, Emerest Health Administrator Neal Reizer , Homecare Homebase Senior Vice President of Product Management

, Homecare Homebase Senior Vice President of Product Management Donna Turlington , Liberty HomeCare VP of Homecare, Hospice & Palliative Care Services

, VP of Homecare, Hospice & Palliative Care Services Donna DeBlois , MaineHealth Care at Home President

, MaineHealth Care at Home President Brandy Knudson , Michigan Medicine Virtual Care Manager

, Michigan Medicine Virtual Care Manager Dr. Grace Jenq , Michigan Medicine Associate Clinical Professor

, Michigan Medicine Associate Clinical Professor Yvette Valentine , Ohio Living Director of Office Operations

, Ohio Living Director of Office Operations Danielle Flynn, Penn Medicine Director of Home Health

Kim Putnam , ProMedica Telehealth Supervisor

, ProMedica Telehealth Supervisor Janet Stewart , SouthCoast VNA Clinical Manager Specialty Programs

, SouthCoast VNA Clinical Manager Specialty Programs Jessica Magalhaes , SouthCoast VNA Lead Telehealth Nurse

, SouthCoast VNA Lead Telehealth Nurse Christopher Diguette , VNA Care Chief Information Officer

, VNA Care Chief Information Officer Andrea Spencer , VNSNY Director of The Care Management Organization

In response to the growth in telehealth due to the PHE, HRS has focused the conference content and discussions around the pandemic and the use of virtual care to extend care during this unprecedented time. Additional presentations will feature HRS customers outline best practices for improving patient care and outcomes via telehealth.

Featured topics include:

Navigating Telehealth Reimbursement

Optimizing Virtual Care: Virtual Visit Best Practices

Leveraging Data to Improve Patient Care

Deploying Mobile Solutions to Expand Access to Care

"Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) is a valuable tool in Population Health, Home Care and the Managed Care space as it helps with patient engagement, reduces the risk of readmission to the emergency department and inpatient setting. Long term it delivers savings to payers and improves patient satisfaction," said Andrea Spencer, VNSNY Director of The Care Management Organization. "Whether your organization is considering telehealth, recently launched telehealth, or have offered telehealth services for years, this conference will present valuable information on how to make your telehealth program and care services exceptional."

Register for free to attend the Vision to Virtual conference .

About Health Recovery Solutions

Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) partners with leading health systems, home health agencies, hospice and palliative providers, and payers to reduce hospital readmissions and improve clinical outcomes. Through advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring, HRS and its partners engage patients in their care, improving their overall quality of life. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions and to register for the Vision to Virtual conference, visit www.healthrecoverysolutions.com .

