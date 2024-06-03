Health Recovery Solutions Appoints Jason Comer as CEO to Lead Next Phase of Growth

HOBOKEN, N.J., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), a company at the forefront of the digital health industry for over a decade with their segment leading Remote Patient Monitoring solutions, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Comer as its new Chief Executive Officer. Having already dedicated over seven years to the company's leadership team, including four years as Chief Financial Officer and eight months as President, Jason has been instrumental in shaping HRS's strategic direction and success..

Under Jason's influential guidance, Health Recovery Solutions has extended its services to over 250 esteemed healthcare clients nationwide, encompassing Health Systems, Hospitals, Payers, Home Health Agencies, Community Health Centers, Physician Practices, and Hospice and Palliative Care facilities. This expansive reach has significantly enhanced the lives of more than 600,000 patients by pioneering the shift of hospital-grade care into patients' homes. Jason's crucial role in these accomplishments has propelled the company to the top of the industry, earning it the Best in KLAS recognition for Remote Patient Monitoring consecutively from 2020 to 2023, the Frost and Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award for RPM in 2023, and a nomination among Newsweek's World's Best Digital Health Companies in 2024.

As CEO, Jason is poised to steer HRS towards a future where digital health solutions are not only innovative but also integral to patient care. "As CEO, my core commitment is to consistently prioritize patients in every strategic move we make, actively seeking out and integrating cutting-edge technologies and services that enhance care at home and define new standards of excellence in Remote Patient Monitoring. I envision HRS as the pivotal force in digital healthcare transformation. But realizing this vision goes beyond innovation; it demands that we provide substantial value to our clients, lifting their operations to new heights of success. Our aim is to be more than a provider; I see us serving as a strategic partner for our clients, leveraging our years of extensive experience to advise them on best practices for improving patient outcomes, reducing costs, increasing efficiency, and expanding their reach. That unwavering focus on patient needs and client success, coupled with our longstanding expertise and the ongoing product and service evolution, empowers us to set a new benchmark in virtual care that is patient-centric and anchored in measurable results at the enterprise level. This is the direction for HRS and the future of healthcare," says Jason.

Jason earned his Juris Doctor from Seton Hall University School of Law and a bachelor's degree in finance from Villanova University and is licensed to practice law in both New York and New Jersey. In 2017, these credentials uniquely positioned him as an invaluable resource for Health Recovery Solutions, a rapidly expanding company seeking strategic guidance to effectively scale its operations.

Jason initially joined HRS in an advisory capacity, but his consistent demonstration of value paved the way for his rapid rise within the company. His initial full-time appointment was as Vice President of Finance & Legal where he swiftly demonstrated his acumen for strategic growth and operational excellence. His leadership was instrumental in navigating the company through its Series B & C funding rounds, marking significant milestones in HRS's journey. With his earned promotion to CFO, Jason oversaw the company's finance functions, including strategic planning, corporate development, capital raising, accounting, and investor relations. His comprehensive approach also extended to commercial and strategic partnerships and corporate functions such as human resources and legal affairs.

Jason's tenure demonstrates how HRS's culture is one of its greatest strengths, fostering an environment where innovation thrives, and dedication is rewarded. The team at HRS is a testament to the company's commitment to excellence, with each member bringing unique skills and perspectives to the table. As CEO, Jason will continue to cultivate this culture, ensuring that HRS remains a place where talent is nurtured, and innovation is celebrated.

Jarrett Bauer, Chairman and Co-Founder of HRS, reflects on Jason's progression within the company with great admiration. "Jason's ascent from an advisor role to the CEO of HRS is a narrative of dedication, insight, and leadership. His contributions have been invaluable, and his strategic vision has been a driving force behind our success. I am immensely proud of what he has accomplished and am excited to see him lead HRS into a new era," said Jarrett Bauer.

With Jason at the helm, HRS is staged to broaden its influence and intensify its leadership role in healthcare. The firm's innovative spirit drives the ongoing improvement of its digital health and remote patient monitoring solutions, empowering healthcare professionals and patients alike to achieve streamlined, impactful, and patient-focused care at home.

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics, and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

