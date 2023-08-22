Health Recovery Solutions Awarded Virtual Care Agreement with Premier, Inc.

News provided by

Health Recovery Solutions

22 Aug, 2023, 09:31 ET

HOBOKEN, N.J., Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) has been awarded a national group purchasing agreement for Virtual Care with Premier, Inc. Effective Aug. 15, the new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for telehealth and RPM technologies.

Continue Reading

For sixteen consecutive years, Premier has been recognized as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies®. Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company, uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and 225,000 other providers to transform healthcare. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

HRS, the four-time consecutive KLAS winner, stands at the forefront of telehealth and RPM healthcare technology, as the only single-source partner with rich data sets from more than a decade of building care management pathways. As Premier's exclusive supplier for remote patient monitoring, HRS solidifies its position as the go-to RPM supplier for healthcare organizations aiming to launch or expand their RPM programs. This strategic collaboration emphasizes Premier's dedication to endorsing the most esteemed and value-centric suppliers within its expansive network, thereby fortifying HRS's pivotal role as a transformative force within the healthcare technology landscape.

CEO of HRS, Kimberly O'Loughlin, stated, "This collaboration marks an extraordinary milestone for HRS as we continue our mission to elevate patient care through groundbreaking technology. We are humbled by Premier's recognition of our commitment to excellence and innovation. By combining Premier's esteemed alliance with HRS' remote patient monitoring solutions, we are excited to continue to expand the reach and impact of our solutions across the healthcare continuum for the betterment of our clients and their patients across the nation."

About Health Recovery Solutions
HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. We pair best-in-class clinical expertise, logistics, and analysis with the industry's most advanced remote care technology platform. Our digital tools and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com.

CONTACT:
Michael Gemmati
[email protected]
561-632-7212

SOURCE Health Recovery Solutions

Also from this source

Health Recovery Solutions Announces Specialized WoundConnect Service

Health Recovery Solutions Announces Alan Bugos as New Chief Technology Officer

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.