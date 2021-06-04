Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the KLAS leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), Announces June as HRS' Hospital at Home Month

HOBOKEN, N.J,, June 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions , a leading provider of telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions, today announced that June is "Hospital at Home Month" at the company.

During the month of June, HRS will share best practices for incorporating telehealth and remote patient monitoring into Hospital at Home programs. The company will highlight client case studies, clinician testimonials, and patient stories. Today, HRS published a white paper discussing Hospital at Home best practices, highlighting the experiences of health systems. HRS also published an infographic noting the contributing factors that make up the Hospital at Home model. Hospital at Home month will conclude with a webinar that will explore program best practices, and key learnings from HRS clients.

"The Hospital at Home model is being broadly implemented across the country. HRS telehealth and RPM is an essential component collecting critical biometric and survey readings, and connecting patients with their care team. Patient-centered care comes full circle as innovative hospitals and health systems discover the value of treating patients in the comfort and safety of their home," said Patty Upham, VP of Clinical Services at HRS.

For patients who typically require hospitalization, the Hospital at Home model offers an alternative for patients to receive acute-level care in the home. This care model has been used across a range of conditions including, for example, acute pneumonia, cellulitis, COVID-19, urinary tract infection, dehydration, or exacerbations of chronic conditions, like heart failure, diabetes or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

Over the past year, the Hospital at Home model has steadily gained traction across U.S. health systems. Many factors have contributed to the adoption of the model, including: COVID-19 (the need to increase hospital capacity and divert from emergency departments), CMS' Acute Care at Home Waiver, the transition to value-based care, changes in patient behavior, skyrocketing costs of care, and innovation in telehealth technologies.

"We are on a mission to universalize the Hospital at Home, and to provide our partners with innovative, top-performing tools to do so. The future of telehealth is clinical—our team at HRS is focused on providing a telehealth platform geared towards clinical enablement and ease of use for the provider, the patient, and the caregiver," said Jarrett Bauer, CEO and Co-Founder at HRS.

Over the next month, HRS is excited to share the successes that their partners have seen with the Hospital at Home model—and to provide guidance (both operational and clinical) to organizations launching new programs.

About Health Recovery Solutions (HRS)

Health Recovery Solutions' (HRS) telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions empower the nation's leading providers and payers to deliver care to patients across the continuum—reducing readmissions, optimizing clinician workflow, and improving patient satisfaction. HRS' disease-specific telehealth solutions are customized with educational videos, care plans, and medication reminders while also integrated with Bluetooth peripherals to engage patients in their self-symptom management. HRS' mission is to create a new standard of care by providing advanced telehealth and remote patient monitoring solutions that facilitate behavior change and ultimately improve patient outcomes. To learn more about Health Recovery Solutions, visit healthrecoverysolutions.com or email [email protected] .

