Health Recovery Solutions Launches PatientDirect+ Program to Support Telehealth Clients

HOBOKEN, N.J., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) , the KLAS Leader in Remote Patient Monitoring, announced today the launch of a new logistics management service, PatientDirect+. The PatientDirect+ (PD+) program is a considerable upgrade of their existing turnkey logistics and inventory management program, PatientDirect.

For years, Health Recovery Solutions (HRS) has been the only Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) partner to insource their logistics teams. This has provided clients incredible transparency into where the RPM equipment is warehoused and refreshed, and provides insight as equipment moves from one patient to the next.

The traditional PatientDirect program provides customers access to HRS' logistics and inventory management service, which includes unlimited shipping, sanitization, software provisioning, equipment checks, inventory tracking, and inventory holding. In addition to all of these services, PatientDirect+ will allow clients to subscribe to unlimited virtual installations of the RPM devices as they arrive at each patient's home.

During the three-month pilot of PatientDirect+ virtual installations with two large academic health systems, HRS found that patients who received virtual installations saw 25% higher engagement with their RPM technology than those who did not receive virtual installations.

"PatientDirect+ assures clients that every patient enrolled in RPM understands exactly how to use their equipment; we are now the boots on the ground ensuring every patient is comfortable with their HRS RPM kit. Our clients have said this is a gap in the remote care process that needs to be addressed and I'm excited that we can deliver this for all of our patients and clients. Better installation of the RPM kits leads to better clinical outcomes, and that's what is most important," said Jarrett Bauer, Co-Founder and CEO of HRS.

As Remote Patient Monitoring gains popularity as a method of managing patients outside of traditional care settings, the need for assuring compliance with the in-home technology has risen to the forefront for providers. Installing the equipment correctly in each patient's home, regardless of the patient's technical literacy, is critical to long-term compliance.

The virtual installations, which come standard with PatientDirect+, will be conducted by HRS' team of Engagement Specialists who are trained in virtual equipment installations. Each installation is estimated to take between 20-to-35 minutes. During the installation time, the RPM program will be reviewed, every medical peripheral device sent to the patient will be tested in real-time, and the patient will be walked through the engagement tablet. Additionally, the patient will be given access to the HRS CaregiverConnect caregiver application during installation, in case they would like to give any caregiver access to their progression at home.

"For 10 years, HRS has been focused on providing patients the best technology to transition safely into the home. One of our biggest learnings is that technology alone isn't enough; a RPM partner needs to provide clinical, technical, and operational support every step of the way. We are very proud to now offer PatientDirect+ because we know the impact it will have on the patients our clients serve every day," said Florence Kariuki, HRS' Chief Clinical Officer.

To learn more about how PatientDirect+ can support successfully installing Remote Patient Monitoring technology in each patient's home, please request a meeting with the HRS team, or visit our website for more information about HRS logistics and inve ntory management .

