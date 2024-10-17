Health Recovery Solutions Named to AVIA Marketplace's 2024 Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions announced today that it was recognized as a 2024 Top Company in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) upon conclusion of extensive research and company outreach by AVIA Marketplace, the leading digital health marketplace.

With over twelve years of excellence, HRS has enhanced the quality of life for more than one million patients and their caregivers by offering the most comprehensive RPM solution on the market, designed for Enterprise partners supporting care across the continuum. On the backbone of their advanced PatientConnect RPM platform, HRS offers a full suite of deep analytics, seamless integrations, and critical wraparound services including logistics, clinical monitoring, and reimbursement expertise. The organization supports care delivery across leading hospitals, health systems, physician practices, and payors both nationally and in Canada, with an acute focus on enabling safe and equitable care at home.

"We're deeply honored by this recognition from AVIA Marketplace," said Michael Gemmati, Head of Marketing & Portfolio Strategy at HRS. "It underscores our commitment to patient-centered care and the remarkable success we've achieved in partnership with health systems across the country to innovate care at home. This award is a testament to the dedication and passion of our entire team."

The 2024 Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies Report represents the aggregation and analysis of client ratings and reviews as well as health system implementation data across the country. It highlights broader industry trends to contextualize the impact these companies and products are currently having in the space. Given the evolving nature of remote monitoring in healthcare, the report helps define the landscape and how these solutions best support health systems in extending care beyond traditional settings, improving patient outcomes, and driving value in both fee-for-service and fee-for-value models.

"Remote monitoring solutions have become a critical component of modern healthcare delivery," said Dhiraj Patkar, SVP of Digital Health Solutions at AVIA. "Our research shows these technologies are crucial for health systems aiming to provide proactive and personalized care at scale, improve clinical outcomes, enhance patient satisfaction, and drive revenue while reducing costs associated with avoidable utilization."

AVIA Marketplace is where innovative health systems and hospitals go to find the right digital health solutions. It's built to efficiently search vendors and guide informed decisions, with tools like product comparisons, match scores, report generators, peer reviews, and market insights.

Access the full report findings from AVIA Marketplace's Top Remote Patient Monitoring Companies list here .

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. Our digital tools, services, and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. For more, visit www.healthrecoverysolutions.com.

About AVIA

AVIA is the nation's leading digital transformation partner for healthcare organizations. AVIA provides unique market intelligence, proven collaborative tools, and results-based consulting to help solve healthcare's biggest strategic challenges. Learn more about AVIA and AVIA Marketplace, the industry's premier marketplace for digital health innovation, at aviahealthinnovation.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

