Health Recovery Solutions Partners with Smart Meter to Provide Cost-Effective Cellular Remote Patient Monitoring for the Home

HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Recovery Solutions (HRS), the market leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) since 2012, proudly announces its partnership with Smart Meter to enhance the PatientConnect® Remote Patient Monitoring solution. This collaboration introduces cellular measurement devices as a lower-cost alternative to the traditional Bluetooth-based solution.

Jason Comer, CEO of Health Recovery Solutions, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership: "Our goal has always been to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for everyone. By partnering with Smart Meter, we are able to offer a more flexible, easy to use, and cost-effective solution that caters to the needs of our diverse patient population. This collaboration represents a significant step forward in our mission to improve patient outcomes and reduce healthcare costs."

Since its inception, HRS has improved the lives of over a million patients and their caregivers, consistently delivering exceptional care across hundreds of health systems, hospitals, home health agencies, community health centers, and physician-led organizations in the United States and Canada.

The integration of cellular measurement devices into the PatientConnect® RPM system is designed to provide a more accessible option for patients of lower acuity or facing socioeconomic disparities. This innovation not only lowers the cost of care for patients but also reduces expenses for healthcare organizations, making quality healthcare more affordable and accessible.

Casey Pittock, CEO of Smart Meter, agrees that the partnership will allow both organizations to better serve patients: "We are excited to join forces with Health Recovery Solutions to bring cellular measurement devices to the forefront of remote patient monitoring. This partnership aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovative healthcare solutions that break down barriers to quality care. Together, we can make a tangible difference in the lives of patients and healthcare providers alike."

The launch of this new cellular measurement device option underscores HRS's dedication to continuous innovation and excellence in patient care. As the healthcare landscape evolves, HRS remains at the forefront, consistently delivering cutting-edge solutions that address the unique challenges faced by patients and healthcare providers.

About Health Recovery Solutions

HRS is the leading healthcare technology company transforming quality care at home for the betterment of patients. Our digital tools, services, and proven experience enable clinical decision-making earlier in the patient journey which, ultimately, improves patient and provider satisfaction while reducing costs and administrative burden for clinicians, hospitals, payors, and other healthcare organizations. For more, visit www.healthrecoverysolutions.com.

About Smart Meter

Smart Meter is the number one supplier of Cellular Remote Patient Monitoring™ solutions to a nationwide network of SmartPartners™ who are transforming patient care. Millions of vital health data readings are reliably delivered across our platform enabling SmartPartners™ to deliver real-time, better-informed health care. Our proprietary, patient-friendly, cellular, FDA-registered monitoring devices are connected to an exclusive AT&T private data network to ensure a secure and reliable transmission, and engaging patient experience for improved adherence. For more, visit https://smartmeterrpm.com.

