Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 Announces Pricing of Upsized $139.1 Million Initial Public Offering

NEW YORK, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 (Nasdaq: HSAQ, the "Company" or "HSAC 2") announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 13,913,044 ordinary shares at $10.00 per share. The sponsor of the Company is HSAC 2 Holdings, LLC, an affiliate of RTW Investments, LP. The ordinary shares are expected to be listed on The Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") and trade under the ticker symbol "HSAQ" beginning today, August 4, 2020. The offering is expected to close on August 6, 2020, subject to customary closing conditions.

The Company is led by Chairman and CEO Roderick Wong, MD and CFO Naveen Yalamanchi, MD. The Company is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare industry. It is the Company's intention to pursue prospective targets that are focused on biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovation. The proceeds of the offering will be used to fund such business combination.

Chardan and Barclays acted as joint book running managers in the offering. The underwriters have been granted a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 2,086,956 ordinary shares offered by the Company to cover over-allotments, if any, at the initial public offering price.

A registration statement relating to these securities was declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission on August 3, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained by contacting Chardan Capital Markets, LLC, 17 State Street, 21st floor, New York, New York 10004. Copies of the registration statement can be accessed through the SEC's website at www.sec.gov .

About Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 is a blank check company formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 anticipates targeting companies domiciled in North America or Europe that are developing assets in the biopharma and medical technology sectors, which aligns with our management team's experience in healthcare investing and drug development.

