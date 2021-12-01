Health Screening Market Size, Share, Trends, Growth and Grow at 11.9% CAGR is Expected to Reach USD 541,934.11 million till 2028

WOODLANDS, Singapore, Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Screening Market report comprises of several market dynamics and estimations of the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. The Health Screening Market report contains vigilantly and precisely information about key players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and complete insights. Health Screening Report, Markets on the local, regional as well as global level are explored. Health Screening Market Report emphasizes key market dynamics of Health Screening industry and covers historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. All the data, figures and information is backed up by well recognized analysis tools which include SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

The Health Screening Market is growing with factors such as the rising prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide, the growing geriatric population, the increasing number of screening programs available, and people getting more aware of early detection and treatment of disease.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Health Screening Market

The global health screening market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with a CAGR of 11.9% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 541,934.11 million by 2028. The rising number of chronic diseases, geriatric population, and increasing awareness about early detection and treatment of disease are the major drivers that propelled the market's demand in the forecast period.

According to Data Bridge Market Research, the market for global health screening in North America has the highest market share, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. The market leader is Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, with the largest market share of approximately 4.29% in the global market. The company has gained outstanding sales by providing health screening tests.

In September 2021 , Quest Diagnostic Corporation announced that it had reached 57 million COVID-19 molecular diagnostic and serology testing for COVID-19. This shows the testing capacity of the company that will lead to a rise in revenue in the forecast period

Trends Impacting the Market

Now the question is which other regions Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sonic Healthcare Limited, and Laboratory Corporation of America are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in the North America health screening market. The market leaders are targeting the U.S. and Canada to be their next pocket revenue for 2021.

The global health screening market is becoming more competitive with Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Sonic Healthcare Limited, and Laboratory Corporation of America. These are the top dominating companies in the global health screening market and have launched health screening tests. The data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global health screening market.

Key Market Competitors Covered in Global Health Screening Market Report:

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated,

GRAIL,

Eurofins Scientific,

Exact Sciences Corporation,

SYNLAB International GmbH,

UNILABS,

LabPLUS,

BioReference Laboratories,

Sonic Healthcare Limited,

ACM Global Laboratories,

Cerba Healthcare,

Quidel Corporation,

Innova Medical Group,

Amedes Holding GmbH,

RadNet, Inc.,

Natera, Inc.,

Trinity Biotech,

Nuffield Health

Scope of the Global Health Screening Market

The global health screening market is segmented based on countries into the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, Italy, U.K., Spain, Switzerland, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Indonesia, Rest of Asia-Pacific, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt and Rest of the Middle East and Africa.

All country-based global health screening market analysis is further analysed based on maximum granularity into further segmentation. The global health screening market is categorized into eight notable segments based on test type, package type, panel type, sample type, technology, condition, sample collection sites, and distribution channel.

On the basis of test type, the global health screening market is segmented into cholesterol tests, diabetes test, cancer screening, general check-up test, STDs, blood pressure test, and others.

On the basis of package type, the global health screening market is segmented into basic health screening, senior citizen profile, women health check, men health check, heart check, diabetes check, and others.

On the basis of panel type, the global health screening market is segmented into multi-test panels and single-test panels.

On the basis of sample type, the global health screening market is segmented into blood, urine, serum, saliva, and others.

On the basis of technology, the global health screening market is segmented into immunoassays, medical imaging, QPCR (Quantitative Polymerase Chain Reaction), Q-FISH (Quantitative Fluorescence, in situ hybridization), TRF (Terminal Restriction Fragment), STELA (Single Telomere Length Analysis), and others.

Key Pointers Covered in Global Health Screening Market Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028

Market Size

Top to Bottom Market Analysis

Recent Developments for Market Competitors

Recent Market Value for Different Countries

Market value and overview of the global health screening market

Company profiling of top eight players of the global health screening market

Get Detailed Tables of Contents with Respective images and Pie chart of This Report @

Competitive Landscape and Global Health Screening Market Share Analysis

The global health screening market competitive landscape provides details by the competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, production sites and facilities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product trials pipelines, product approvals, patents, product width, and breadth, application dominance, technology lifeline curve. The above data points provided are only related to the company's focus related to the global health screening market.

Many events, agreements, and webinars are also initiated by companies worldwide, which also accelerates the global health screening market.

For instance,

In September 2021 , Eurofins Scientific announced that its subsidiary Transplant Genomics had launched OmniGraf, the only combination bio market panel that provides the earliest indication of rejection in kidney transplant recipients. This will increase the product portfolio of the company

In September 2021, ARUP Laboratories announced a partnership with Air med for getting the medical facility to the patient by giving blood supply to flights and other facilities. This will increase the patient pool for the service provider that will help the labs in the forecast period

The Increased Prevalence of Chronic Diseases across the Globe and Increasing Geriatric Population Are Boosting the Market Growth of Health Screening Services

The global health screening market also provides you with a detailed market analysis for every country's growth in the health screening products industry with drugs sales, the impact of advancement, technology, and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the global health screening market. The data is available for the historical period 2010 to 2019.

Global Health Screening Market Developments

In March 2020, Sonic healthcare announced that they had acquired Pathologie Hamburg- a pathology practice laboratory. This acquisition has provided the company with increased production and testing capabilities

In September 2021, Laboratory Corporation of America acquired Myriad Autoimmune's Vectra testing business. This will increase the service portfolio of the company and will increase the revenue generated by the company in the forecast period

Increasing Geriatric Population and Product Approval in Bigger Market Growth of Europe Health Screening Market

The Europe health screening market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country's growth in the screening products industry with product sales, the impact of advancement, technology, and changes in regulatory scenarios with their support for the health screening market. The data is available for the historic period 2010 to 2019.

SOURCE Data Bridge Market Research