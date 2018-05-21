Health-Scripts Ambassador Program Available to PAs and NPs

Physician Assistants attending this year's AAPA conference will be able to learn more about the program and sign up to participate. Practitioners who fulfill certain educational credentials and demonstrate a strong acumen for small group presentations may also be considered to become a local ambassador for Health-Scripts.

To learn more, Physician Assistants are encouraged to visit the Health-Scripts' Booth #1442 in the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center Exhibit Hall Monday, May 21, 2018, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m and Tuesday, May 22, 2018, 9 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

"Today's global pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies do much more than manufacture medicines," said Jeff Wurtsbaugh, Co-founder of Health-Scripts. "They invest extensively in clinical insight, patient access pathways and best-in-class practitioner tools. Our goal at Health-Scripts is to be the bridge to these vast resources. Advanced Practice Providers (APPs) are on the forefront of patient care and represent the new oxygen in healthcare delivery. Our Ambassador Program connects busy PAs to these innovative solutions helping them help patients."

"Physician Assistants are in a key position to educate fellow providers and their patients and really make an impact," said Mallory Compton, Director Health-Scripts. "This program is designed to equip Advanced Practice Providers with critical skills to implement evidence-based medical treatments in practice."

Health-Scripts is the nation's leading network of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of licensed NPs & PAs in the U.S. Health-Scripts provides clinical education, practitioner tools and patient access resources helping NPs & PAs help patients. Serving as an advocate to the best names in healthcare, Health-Scripts represents the interests of Advanced Practice Providers as the high-quality, patient-centric solution to today's healthcare delivery challenges. For more information about Health-Scripts visit www.health-scripts.com

