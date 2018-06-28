Health-Scripts: Creating Points of Share in Pharma Care.

Nurse Practitioners attending this year's AANP conference will be able to sign up to participate. Practitioners who fulfill certain educational credentials and demonstrate a strong acumen for small group presentations may be considered to become a local ambassador for Health-Scripts.

To learn more, Nurse Practitioners are encouraged to visit the Health-Scripts' Booth #357 in the Colorado Convention Center Exhibit Hall, June 28, 2018 - June 30, 2018.

"Advanced Practice Providers have become the hub of healthcare" said Jeff Wurtsbaugh, President of Health-Scripts. "Our Ambassador Program enables experienced NPs & PAs to serve as local leaders by sharing their diverse clinical experiences with fellow healthcare professionals across their community."

"Nurse Practitioners are the new point of share in pharma care" said Mallory Compton, Director, Health-Scripts. "This program enables the sharing of clinical skills that directly support the delivery of evidence-based medical treatments in practice."

Health-Scripts is the nation's leading network of Nurse Practitioners (NPs) and Physician Assistants (PAs) of all specialties. It represents the interests of licensed NPs & PAs in the U.S. Health-Scripts provides clinical sharing experiences, practitioner tools and patient access resources helping NPs & PAs help patients. Health-Scripts represents the interests of Advanced Practice Providers among leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies as the high-quality, patient-centric solution to today's healthcare delivery challenges. For more information about Health-Scripts visit www.health-scripts.com

