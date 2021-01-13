Health, Security and Identity Experts to Explore How Risk-based Safety Can Help Business Reopen and Create Safer Workplace

INDIANAPOLIS, Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The First U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security and former Pennsylvania Governor Tom Ridge joins hc1 CEO Brad Bostic, Daon CEO Tom Grissen and other health, data, security and identity experts to explore the evolution of risk-based safety and its application amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Announced today by hc1 , the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health, and Daon , a global leader in biometric identity technology, the free virtual event will focus on helping businesses and other organizations apply the principles of risk-based safety to reopen faster and create a safer and more prosperous new normal. The roundtable, The evolution of risk-based safety: from TSA PreCheck to COVID-19 , takes place on Jan. 19, 2021, from 1-2:30 p.m. EST and brings together a panel of experts to discuss safety strategies to help businesses and other organizations reopen faster.

The discussion will focus on finding a solution that delivers accurate, authentic, real-time health verification of COVID-19 testing and vaccination status while protecting individuals' privacy and identity.

Both Ridge and Grissen have first-hand experience in helping to secure air travel, and hc1 CEO Brad Bostic contributes his unique perspective on integrating health care data and insights into the approach.

COVID-19 has created a unique situation that has made all of us recognize the need for preparedness to keep spaces where people gather safe including our workplaces, airports, event venues, and campuses. Employers, universities, event organizers, airlines and many other businesses and organizations need a way to safely reopen spaces and to plan for and mitigate future risks to ensure spaces stay open. The Transportation Security Administration's (TSA) response after the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks can be used as a model approach. The TSA faced a similar challenge in finding a way to keep our airlines safe while ensuring secure identity checks, as well.

"COVID-19 has changed the face of healthcare and the way we manage preventative health in the U.S. After 9/11 the country was challenged to retool how security documentation was rapidly delivered at the point-of-departure for travel. The newest challenge to secure safe travel in the setting of the COVID-19 pandemic creates a similar need to deliver up-to-date certified data on the traveler's COVID-19 testing and vaccination status at the point-of-departure," said Bostic. "Except, in this case, we're dealing with the invisible threat of a pathogen versus physical security and we're realizing we're more vulnerable to this virus than we first thought."

Adds Grissen: "Daon's VeriFLY solution is a direct response to individuals' increasing desire to head for the exit of the COVID-19 pandemic. If we do this right, through streamlined and convenient apps that provide proof of test results, vaccines and other health credentials where the user securely controls their data, there is a significant safety dividend for all of society."

Click here for more information and to register for this timely virtual roundtable, The evolution of risk-based safety: from TSA PreCheck to COVID-19.

About hc1

hc1 is the leader in critical insight, analytics, and solutions for precision health. The cloud-based hc1 Platform organizes volumes of live data, including lab results, genomics, and medications, to deliver solutions that ensure that the right patient gets the right test and the right prescription. Today, the hc1 Platform powers solutions that optimize diagnostic testing and prescribing for millions of patients nationally. To learn more about hc1's proven approach to personalizing care while eliminating waste for thousands of health systems,diagnostic laboratories, and health plans, visit www.hc1.com and follow us on Twitter , Facebook , and LinkedIn .

About Daon

Daon, www.daon.com , is an innovator in developing and deploying biometric authentication and identity assurance solutions worldwide. Daon has pioneered methods for securely and conveniently combining biometric and identity capabilities across multiple channels with large-scale deployments that span payments verification, digital banking, wealth, insurance, telcos, and securing borders and seamless travel. Daon's IdentityX® platform provides an inclusive, trusted digital security experience, enabling the creation, authentication and recovery of a user's identity and allowing businesses to conduct transactions with any consumer through any medium with total confidence. Get to know us on Twitter , Facebook and LinkedIn .

