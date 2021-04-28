CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management, HSM, today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Jim Shatz as Chief Executive Officer and has promoted Joshua L. White to Chief Operating Officer.

Jim Shatz has served on the Board of Health Services Management as an Independent Director since 2017 and will continue leading HSM in the area of strategic planning and growth.

Health Services Management Announce New CEO and COO

"It's an honor to join the Health Services Management Operations team and I look forward to further establishing HSM as a leader in the industry while continuing to provide the very best quality of life for all those we serve," stated Shatz.

Joshua (Josh) White has been promoted from Vice President of Operations to Chief Operating Officer. He has been responsible for the overall growth and operations of HSM's assisted and skilled nursing facilities in the state of Texas since joining them in 2017. Josh brings more than 20 years of long-term care experience to HSM and will oversee the operations of all 21 HSM affiliated communities. His passion for the elderly stems from a close relationship with his grandparents growing up and assisting with caregiving for them as they aged.

"It's my desire to take a personal, supportive approach to help our Administrators grow personally and professionally, and to ensure that we are providing the safest and best possible outcomes for our residents that we serve. I'm looking forward to working with some of the best in the industry," said White.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth.

