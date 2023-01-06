Services is now available in Texas, Indiana and Florida Communities

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management, HSM, announced Sound Physicians Telemedicine Services is now available to residents in the Texas, Indiana and Florida Senior Living Skilled Nursing Communities.

Health Services Management Announces Partnership with Sound Physicians Telemedicine

The adoption of telemedicine has increased significantly in recent years as a way to provide high-quality healthcare to patients remotely. Sound Physicians, a leading provider of healthcare services, recently expanded its telemedicine offerings to skilled nursing facilities (SNFs). The TeleSNF Program provides SNFs and their residents with medical care in place or in the comfort of their own rooms whenever possible. With secure, video-enabled technology and integrated diagnostic tools, the TeleSNF Program can support enhanced clinical care, after-hours admissions, and general cross-coverage needs.

"Our patients and residents now have access to physicians after hours and on weekends if there's a change in condition, rather than spending hours waiting at an Emergency Room to see a doctor," stated Jim Shatz, CEO of Health Services Management. He added, "The integration with Point Click Care allows our doctors to have instant access to our resident's medical history, thus the ability to begin a diagnosis immediately. We also utilize the physicians as a "tuck-in" service for late-night admissions. It comforts our families to know that this expertise is immediately available."

About Sound Physicians

Sound Physicians is a leading physician partner to hospitals, health plans, physician groups, and post-acute providers seeking to transform outcomes across the care continuum. For more information: https://soundphysicians.com

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates communities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org .

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

727-316-5578

SOURCE Health Services Management