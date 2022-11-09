Health Services Management Appoints Brian Jackson as Chief Quality and Risk Officer

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management (HSM) is pleased to announce the appointment of Brian Jackson, MBA, NHA, as their Chief Quality and Risk Officer. Brian has been with HSM since 2008 and most recently served as the Company's Chief Compliance Officer (CCO).

Brian Jackson, MBA, NHA, Chief Quality and Risk Officer

In this new role, Brian is responsible for assessing and mitigating significant competitive, regulatory, and internal risks, as well as managing the Company's quality improvement systems and processes. As in his CCO role before, he will also continue service as the Company's designated Corporate Compliance Officer in order to promote compliance with Federal, State, and jurisdictional-related policies and procedures.

"Brian has a long history of serving HSM communities and this is a well deserved recognition. His leadership, demeanor and steadfast dedication to "resident first" has led us through our historical expansion and I expect him to continue in that path. I applaud Brian for his commitment to advancing best practices in the Skilled Nursing community," commended Jim Shatz, President and CEO of Health Services Management.

In the coming months, the focus of Brian and his team will be on further embedding a culture of continuous improvement with validation of compliance via audit processes and introducing improvements to service delivery founded on best practices.

"I am excited to continue serving HSM and the communities we support in this new role. I believe we have a very strong operations model and talented management team that is uniquely positioned to efficiently balance resource stewardship and quality services while maintaining a family atmosphere for all of our stakeholders," said Brian Jackson.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates communities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org

Media Contact: Laurie Stogniew

Bayshore Marketing Group

[email protected]

27-316-5578

SOURCE Health Services Management