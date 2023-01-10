Health Services Management Promotes Anita Mamone to Chief Legal and Governance Officer

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management (HSM), a leader in skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000, today announced the promotion of Anita Mamone, JD, RN, CLNC to Chief Legal and Governance Officer.

As Chief Legal and Governance Officer, Ms. Mamone will be responsible for the legal affairs of the entire corporation, including internal management of all litigation matters and outside counsel. She will also collaborate with senior management regarding compliance and strategic initiatives and provide legal counsel to the Board of Directors, chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer and other senior management.

"I'm excited to take on this new role and contribute in meaningful ways towards the continued success of HSM," stated Anita Mamone. "I've spent most of my career serving in the long-term healthcare industry, and I'm eager to continue leveraging my legal and nursing knowledge to make a positive impact for HSM's resident communities," she added.

Anita Mamone has an extensive education. She received a Bachelor of Science in Criminology & Criminal Justice and Corrections from Florida State University in 2005, a Doctor of Law, JD, from Dwayne O. Andreas School of Law in 2008, and a Bachelor's of Science in Nursing (RN) in 2011. Her areas of expertise include Law, Clinical Nursing, Critical Care Nursing, Healthcare Management, Long-Term Healthcare, Insurance Claims, and Litigation Management.

President and CEO, Jim Shatz said, "I am pleased that Anita is taking on this new role at Health Services Management. She has successfully led our litigation efforts during her tenure here, and I look forward to working with her assisting the HSM network of communities in the full complement of legal issues that arise from time to time."

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities since 2000 and currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates communities for acquisition to provide continued company growth. For more information: https://www.HSMgroup.org.

