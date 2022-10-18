Health Services Management Welcomes Mac McCallum as Regional Administrator for the Indiana Market

CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla., Oct. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Services Management, HSM, welcomes Mac McCallum as the new Regional Administrator for Indiana market. McCallum joins the company with nearly 9 years of experience in the senior living industry.

Mac McCallum

Prior to joining the company, he served as Regional Vice President of Operations for Majestic Care where his efforts led to significant growth and increased census. He maintained oversight of 10 communities in the Indian market where he successfully implemented sales initiatives, key controls, and processes. Mac McCallum, Licensed LNHA/HFA, holds a B.S. Healthcare Administration from Central Michigan University.

"I am fortunate to work alongside so many great individuals at HSM. I value forming new relationships, the successes and challenges to come, and most importantly serving our residents in the highest capacity. HSM has afforded me the opportunity to grow and strengthen our Indiana Market, while developing leadership strategies at multi-site locations. I look forward to carrying out the Mission, Vision, and Values of our great senior leaders here at HSM," stated McCallum.

About Health Services Management

Health Services Management has extensive experience and a proven track record as an operator, manager, and owner of skilled nursing and long-term care communities. HSM currently operates nineteen skilled nursing facilities, and two assisted living communities in Florida, Texas, Indiana, and Tennessee. The Health Services Management network proudly employs more than 2,000 individuals and has developed multiple long-lasting strategic partnerships in each of the communities that it serves. The management team continuously seeks out and evaluates facilities for acquisition to provide continued company growth.

