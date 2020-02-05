Health Share of Oregon transportation vendor, GridWorks, confirms data breach

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On January 2, 2020, Health Share of Oregon learned that the personal information of its members was located on a laptop stolen from GridWorks IC, Health Share's contracted non-emergent medical transportation (Ride to Care) vendor. The break-in and theft occurred at GridWorks' office on November 18, 2019.

The member information located on the laptop includes members' names, addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, and Medicaid ID numbers. Members' personal health histories were not exposed.

"Though the theft took place at an external vendor, we take our members' privacy and security very seriously. We are ensuring that members, partners, regulators, and the community are made fully aware of this issue," said Maggie Bennington-Davis, MD, interim CEO and Chief Medical Officer. "We are committed to providing the highest quality service to our members, which includes protecting their personal information."

In response to this incident, Health Share is expanding annual audits with its contractors, enhancing training policies, and ensuring that all transmission of patient information is kept to the minimum necessary to perform required duties.

About 654,362 individuals' personal information is reported to be involved.

On February 5, 2020, Health Share will mail letters to all members whose information was stored on the computer. This letter will include an offer of one year of free credit monitoring and identity restoration services.

Health Share cannot confirm whether the person(s) who took the computer found or used members' information. Therefore, we strongly urge members who receive a letter about this incident to take advantage of the services offered.

Health Share's letter will also include a description of the incident and proactive steps that individuals can take to safeguard personal information, including:

Signing up for free credit/identity monitoring and restoration services (instructions on how to sign up for these services are included in the letter from Health Share)

Monitoring financial statements carefully, and contacting the appropriate financial institution immediately if suspicious or unauthorized activity is found

Monitoring credit reports and Social Security benefit reports for suspicious activity

Placing a fraud alert or security freeze on credit files

Contacting the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), Oregon's Attorney General's office, or law enforcement to get more information about protecting against identity theft or to report suspicious or unauthorized activity

Attorney General's office, or law enforcement to get more information about protecting against identity theft or to report suspicious or unauthorized activity Reporting incidents of suspected or actual identity theft or fraud to the FTC, Oregon's Attorney General, or law enforcement

Additional information on how potentially impacted individuals can protect themselves is also available on Health Share's website: HealthShareOregon.org.

About Health Share of Oregon



Health Share of Oregon is the state's largest Medicaid coordinated care organization (CCO), serving OHP members in Clackamas, Multnomah, and Washington Counties. Our mission is to partner with communities to achieve ongoing transformation, health equity, and the best possible health for each individual.

Health Share was founded and continues to be governed by eleven health care organizations serving OHP members: Adventist Health, CareOregon, Central City Concern, Clackamas County, Kaiser Permanente, Legacy Health, Multnomah County, Oregon Health & Science University, Providence Health & Services, Tuality Health Alliance and Washington County.

