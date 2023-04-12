Health Shots Launches Range of Services

LAS VEGAS, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Shots , a premier health & wellness studio, announced the launch of its new range of services designed to help individuals with health & wellness. The studio offers a wide range of wellness services including: vitamin IV therapy helping to deliver vitamin C, zinc, & glutathione directly to cells; infrared sauna using light to create heat; red light therapy low-level light absorbed by the skin, stimulating cells & promoting the body's natural healing process, & much more. Each service is designed to help individuals achieve greater levels of energy , anti-aging , immunity , recovery , & overall wellness .

Nathan Atkins inside his fabulous Las Vegas cleanest DripBar location off Cameron Corner where it's operated by his Health Shots brand providing essential services like salt-therapy, red-light & infrared sauna to now their brand new custom one-of-a-kind hyperbaric chamber to help with completing the overall wellness goals of their patients, and in turn complimenting their existing IV therapy drips unlocking their fullest potential! Nathan Atkins founder & owner of Health Shots Las Vegas which operates the local DRIPBaR franchise in the stunning Las Vegas. Contact the DRIPBaR Las Vegas today and mention about this Health Shots featured cover article so you can receive up to 20% off your entire selection of services with them next time you visit!

Health Shots commitment is to helping individuals achieve their health & wellness goals with a team of experienced professionals and the cleanest, state-of-the-art facility . With the health & wellness industry booming, they're excited to be at the forefront of this movement.

Looking to boost your energy levels, improve your immune system, or recover from something? Health Shots has a variety of necessary options that can aid you. Their vitamin IV therapy is a popular choice for those looking to improve their overall health. Additionally, the infrared sauna & red light therapy are both great options for those looking to relax, rejuvenate, or improve many different areas of their health & wellness.

Nathan Atkins , founder of Health Shots Ent, has always been creative & imaginative. As the youngest of 3 siblings, his brothers were adults by the time he was 10, & his father passed away from cancer when he was just 4 years old. His mother instilled a strong work ethic within them, teaching them that anything in life worth having is worth working for. After serving in the United States Army & obtaining his MBA, quickly realizing that entrepreneurship was going to be his path, Nathan brought the 1st OrangeTheory Fitness to Las Vegas. He soon found himself introduced to The DRIPBaR franchise where he would take his path to new heights. With his wife by his side, they would pursue their mutual passion for health, wellness, & helping people.

DRIPBaR Las Vegas is a wellness center that offers several varying treatments, including Intramuscular Quick Shots , the largest selection of Lifestyle IVs ( energy , immune support , athletic performance & recovery , chronic pain & illnesses , anti-aging , and so much more ), along with a series of Health IVs (High Dose Vitamin C & ALA-supporting Cancer fighters), Heavy Metal Detox , or NADH .

After the opening of the DRIPBaR, Health Shots Enterprises immediately expanded its service offerings to include Infrared Sauna , Halo Salt Therapy , Red Light , (PEMF) Bemer , & practitioner-quality vitamins from Full Script . Coming Spring 2023, they will proudly offer their newest wellness service of their one-of-a-kind custom Hyperbaric Chamber .

But what they provide is much more than just services. Health Shots' mission is to help people understand the value of bypassing the digestive system and directly infusing high-quality vitamins, minerals, & amino acids into their cells to achieve optimal wellness. Their focus is on helping clients understand the effectiveness of supplement absorption: ORAL 10-30%, INTRAMUSCULAR 30%-50%, and IV 60%-80%.

However, the real magic is in the experience provided. Health Shots understands that people have a lot of demands vying for their mental, physical, psychological, & emotional attention. So, their team focuses on providing a positive experience for clients. At Health Shots, they pride themselves on providing a momentary break from everything.

Their #1 commitment is to serve the community to the best of their ability. Health Shots offers discounts for community heroes (Military/Veterans, 1st Responders, & Teachers).

You are invited to experience Health Shots space & enjoy the service! Call the center to learn more, they'll schedule an appointment for you, or you can set up your own appointment online . Connect on social media to learn about monthly incentives & specials. Ask about membership plans today! (-Featured on MV edited by Pinnacles )

Health Shots Ent Las Vegas

Mission: Educate, support, & empower our community to improve & maintain their quality of life through routine natural care

Vision: Deliver an unrivaled client experience

Values: Treating our clients in a professional, thoughtful manner within a clean environment

4579 W Flamingo Rd.

Las Vegas, NV 89103

~Minutes from the Strip, short walk west of Palms Casino

Learn more:

www.ivlasvegas.com

Contact:

[email protected]

(702) 846-0851

Media Contact:

Tony Benton

702-530-7011

[email protected]

