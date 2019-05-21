Health Tech Company Oska Wellness Announces Partnership with South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Amidst increasing demand in the U.S. for drug-free pain management tools, Oska Wellness, a pioneer of technology-driven wellness solutions that help people live more active lives with less pain, today announced a partnership with the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO). As part of the SDAHO Endorsed Business Partner Program, the brand's Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) device, MedTech Award winning Oska Pulse, will be available to healthcare facilities and pain patients across South Dakota, helping to eliminate or reduce dependency on pharmaceuticals as a treatment option. Manufactured in Clear Lake, South Dakota, Oska Pulse is the first medical technology device endorsed by SDAHO, a non-profit organization that aims to advance healthy communities.

"We're thrilled to partner with the South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations to help make our drug-free wearable technology even more accessible to everyone struggling with pain in South Dakota," said Greg Houlgate, co-founder of Oska Wellness. "We know first-hand how debilitating chronic pain can be, and want to help pain patients nationwide find relief that enables them to reclaim their lives. An endorsement from SDAHO medical advisors will really make an impact given their connections in the healthcare industry and for those who need our device most."

Chronic pain disrupts the lives of over 100 million Americans daily and is the leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S., affecting more people than diabetes, heart disease and cancer combined. The partnership between SDAHO and Oska Wellness will introduce Oska Pulse to key decision makers for hospitals and health organizations across the state as well as its members, including acute care and nursing facilities, home health agencies, assisted living centers and hospice organizations with the intent of increasing awareness and adoption of non-drug pain relief solutions.

"The South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations is pleased to partner with Oska Wellness, a brand revolutionizing the medical technology space with its wearable PEMF machine for pain relief," said Tim Rave, president and chief executive officer of South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations. "We've identified Oska Pulse as a great resource for healthcare professionals and the pain patients they serve across South Dakota. There is a chronic pain and opioid fueled public health crisis here, and making this drug-free technology available to patients will provide much needed relief across the state."

The SDAHO Endorsed Business Partner program was established to provide cutting edge and cost effective solutions for healthcare facilities in South Dakota. Its strategic business partners offer products or services that help improve healthcare services, develop educational resources for medical professionals, and introduce new programs or strategies. Potential partners undergo a thorough review, where SDAHO staff performs a high standard evaluation and analysis of the potential partner and its offerings, followed by an independent review and endorsement by a special advisory committee from South Dakota hospitals, clinics and nursing homes.

Oska Pulse is currently available over-the-counter at www.oskawellness.com, FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com and Amazon. It is also available through select healthcare facilities in South Dakota from doctors at Sanford Health and others; the SDAHO partnership will improve upon doctor availability. To learn more about Oska Pulse, please visit www.oskawellness.com. To learn more about SDAHO and its Endorsed Business Partners, please visit www.sdaho.org.

About Oska Wellness

Co-founded in 2015 by Greg Houlgate, Oska Wellness is a pioneer of technology-driven wellness solutions that help people live more active lives with less pain. The brand's cornerstone product, the MedTech award winning Oska Pulse, is a revolutionary drug-free pain relief device that is clinically proven to reduce inflammation, increase circulation, improve mobility and relieve pain. Oska Pulse utilizes Pulsed Electromagnetic Field (PEMF) technology, which is commonly used in doctors' offices and clinically proven to work at the source of pain by accelerating the body's ability to repair injured cells and increasing blood flow. Unlike many other pain intervention therapies, Oska Pulse has no known side effects, is non-invasive, lightweight, portable, shareable, and provides safe, effective and affordable access to pain relief – all without medication. Oska Pulse can be purchased online at www.oskawellness.com, FSAstore.com, HSAstore.com and Amazon. To learn more about Oska Wellness, visit www.oskawellness.com.

About SDAHO

South Dakota Association of Healthcare Organizations (SDAHO) is the statewide professional trade association representing and serving health care organizations across South Dakota. The association is a not-for-profit organization representing a diverse range of membership, spanning various types of institutional ownership, geographic location, size and complexities of service. Members include hospitals, health care systems, nursing facilities, home health agencies, assisted living centers and hospice organizations. To learn more about SDAHO, please visit www.sdaho.org.

