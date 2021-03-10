Health Tech Innovator H1 Named to Forbes List of America's Best Startup Employers 2021

NEW YORK, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- H1, which provides the largest global healthcare platform that connects healthcare professionals, announced today that it has been named to the Forbes list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021.

Honorees were selected based on an innovative methodology evaluating three key factors: employee satisfaction, employee reputation, and company growth. To be considered for the ranking, employers must have their headquarters based in the US, and be founded between 2011 and 2018. The final list recognizes the top 500 companies based on over 7 million data points. H1 is #311 on the list.

"Our team is our greatest asset," said Ariel Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of H1. "We are thrilled to have been recognized by Forbes for this honor. At H1, we are transparent, live by our values, and are focused on our mission. We look for the most ambitious, talented, hungry individuals that align with our values and want to make a huge impact in healthcare, in doing so we created an environment where the employees find meaning in work."

H1's platform helps life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. The company takes a rigorous approach to ensuring the largest and most comprehensive platform of healthcare professionals so it can be trusted as the source of truth for healthcare organizations to make decisions.

When life sciences companies can accelerate a market launch by reducing time spent on research and discovery, that's a huge win. H1 customers have reported being able to reduce time spent on finding Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) and collaborators by 90 percent. "It's results like these that have helped drive H1's growth," said Katz. "Healthcare stakeholders are eager for data, and H1 has amassed the largest and most accurate data set."

See the full list of America's Best Startup Employers 2021 at https://www.forbes.com/americas-best-startup-employers. To view open positions at H1, visit https://jobs.lever.co/h1.

About H1

H1 provides the largest global healthcare platform to help life sciences companies, hospitals, academic medical centers and health systems connect with providers, find clinical research, locate industry experts, and benchmark their organization. As the trusted source of information on healthcare professionals and institutions, H1 connects the entire healthcare ecosystem through real-time data and clinical findings. Learn more at https://h1insights.com/.

