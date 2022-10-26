Health Tech Leader On/Go™ (by Intrivo) Launches "Test to Treat" Solution for COVID-19, Providing Rapid Home Delivery of Antiviral Medication, and Long COVID Support

On/Go Test to Treat Offers Speed, Convenience, and Safety With Home Testing, Telehealth Prescriptions, and Anti Viral Paxlovid Delivery Within Hours Through Its Mobile App, Which Now Also Includes Support for Long COVID

MIAMI, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intrivo , the leading health technology company behind On/Go rapid COVID-19 tests and the AI-powered mobile app , today announced the launch of its free, at-home Test to Treat program , plus new medical support resources for people suffering from long COVID. On/Go Test to Treat is the most accessible, seamless, end-to-end test to treat solution on the market, launching at a crucial time when Americans have struggled to access COVID treatments like the antiviral medication Paxlovid. As cases are rising globally and new COVID-19 variants are emerging, On/Go offers speed, convenience, and safety by allowing eligible users who test positive to receive free antiviral medication without leaving their homes.

"Speed matters with Paxlovid," said COVID-19 expert and critical care physician Dr. Roger Seheult, M.D., a member of Intrivo's medical advisory board. "Right now, we need to help more people because merely 11% of Americans with COVID-19 are prescribed antiviral treatment. On/Go Test to Treat is a fast, innovative way of helping people in their homes within hours. This is the future of COVID-19 treatment and a precursor for many other potential use cases."

The solution was designed by Intrivo's in-house team of user experience experts, engineers, and data scientists to be widely applicable to other types of treatment in the future. To use On/Go Test to Treat, consumers use the On/Go #1-rated COVID test, which is free with health insurance reimbursement, and follow a few simple steps :

Download the On/Go mobile app for iOS or Android . Follow the instructions to take the test and receive results. If results are positive, complete a brief eligibility form in the app, which an independent clinician reviews to determine if you are a candidate for Paxlovid treatment. If treatment is the right option, choose a pharmacy where the clinician can issue a Paxlovid prescription. Select free, rapid delivery and the medication arrives at your home within hours.

"We now have more tools to control the spread of COVID-19 more effectively than before, but it's not always easy for people to access them quickly, easily, and affordably," said Ron Gutman, Co-CEO of Intrivo. "With our Test-to-Treat solution, we ensure that eligible people who really need Paxlovid can start their antiviral prescriptions almost immediately because we know time is of the essence and we have the leading edge technology to deliver it. When someone tests positive, they may not know what to do next – from test results to prescription fulfillment to rapid delivery to lingering symptoms, we've got our users' backs and can help them control COVID-19 for good."

About one in five people (19%) who contract COVID-19 end up with long COVID complications, so On/Go has also launched a new service to help people take care of lingering symptoms, as they have an urgent need to reduce suffering and anxiety. The On/Go long COVID solution includes an easy-to-use symptom checker and access to a virtual COVID-19 care clinic, featuring live telemedicine video calls with specifically trained clinicians. The detrimental effects of long COVID reduce quality of life and can include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, memory problems, shortness of breath, joint and muscle pain, heart palpitations, chest pain, dizziness, menstrual changes, changes to taste and smell, inability to exercise, and more. Intrivo's long COVID support has been developed with leading clinical experts across the nation, including Stanford University-based researchers and Intrivo's own in-house medical advisory board. These experts guide product development with the latest research and treatment options.

"We imagine a world where people who are sick won't have to put themselves and others at risk just to get the life-saving treatment they need," said Reeve Benaron, Co-CEO of Intrivo. "Healing people in the comfort of their own homes is the future of healthcare, and our goal is to help everyone stay safer, especially as we enter this winter when COVID-19 cases are traditionally on the rise."

To experience On/Go Test to Treat and long COVID virtual care, and learn more about how Intrivo is creating innovative, delightful technology to keep Americans healthier and safer, download the On/Go mobile app and visit LetsOnGo.com/Test-to-Treat and LetsOnGo.com/long-covid-clinic .

About On/Go:

On/Go is a trusted self-testing platform that helps people live healthier lives by combining an easy-to-use, rapid COVID-19 test with a best-in-class, AI-powered mobile app. Since it launched in 2020, On/Go has helped hundreds of millions of people with fast and accurate testing. The brand's premier antigen test, On/Go One , delivers results with 98.2% accuracy in 15 minutes, detects all major known COVID-19 variants, and works with or without symptoms. The smartphone-sized test pairs with the top-rated On/Go companion mobile app to make testing simple and portable. Tests are covered by insurance and can be purchased on Amazon and LetsOnGo.com for home delivery. The On/Go app includes antiviral prescriptions via telemedicine, testing guidance, live medical support, instructional videos, virtual health resources, and much more. On/Go is backed by Intrivo 's data-driven population health platform, which enables hospitals and other organizations to understand viral trends based on test results and identify infection clusters in real-time. For more information, visit LetsOnGo.com .

About Intrivo:

Intrivo is a Miami-based health technology company that harnesses the power of AI and user-centered design to provide the first scalable, comprehensive testing-to-tracing solution on the market. Intrivo's Diagnostic as a Service (DaaS) ™ offering is a trusted, high-quality solution that helps consumers, companies and organizations stay ahead of the COVID-19 curve. It combines the top-rated On/Go self-test with an open-source, AI-backed platform to revolutionize how people, organizations and communities identify viral outbreaks and make health decisions in real-time.

Founded in 2020 amid the onset of the global pandemic, Intrivo continues to fight on the front lines of COVID-19, actively working to apply its team's expertise in expanded capacities and forge new partnerships with stakeholders across all parts of the healthcare ecosystem. Intrivo's ultimate goal is to make healthcare more accessible and affordable for both consumers and enterprises, allowing people to live healthier, happier and safer lives. To learn more about Intrivo's world-class, tech-driven solutions, visit Intrivo.com .

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved but has been authorized by FDA under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens. This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb- 3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Intrivo