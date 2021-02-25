Health Tech Platform Proximie Appoints Scott Huennekens as an Advisor to CEO and the Board of Directors

BOSTON, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Proximie, the global health technology platform that helps save lives by digitising operating rooms and cath. labs leveraging technologies including Augmented Reality (AR) and Artificial Intelligence (AI), appoints Scott Huennekens as an advisor to CEO and the Board of Directors.

Scott is a successful MedTech CEO, Chairman, board member, entrepreneur and investor, having been involved in over 20 start-ups, growth and public companies with market valuations totalling over $20 billion. Scott is founder and Chairman of the recently announced VIDA FLaSH Acquisitions, a medtech SPAC. Formerly President and CEO of Verb Surgical – Verily, fka Google Life Sciences and Johnson & Johnson's Surgical Robotics and Digital Surgery platform start-up – Scott will provide strategic advice to Proximie's CEO and Board on the company's scale-up.

Commenting on the appointment, Dr Nadine Hachach-Haram, CEO and Founder of Proximie said:

"We're thrilled to welcome Scott to our Advisory Board. He brings invaluable MedTech experience and industry expertise to the business at what is a pivotal time for us, with Proximie being deployed in over 35 countries and supporting 800+ procedures a month. Scott will help us develop and drive the continued growth of Proximie worldwide by guiding our business and commercial strategy."

Scott Huennekens said:

"I'm delighted to have been invited by Nadine to join as an advisor to both her and the Board of Directors. The business has witnessed enormous growth in its client and investor base over the last twelve months. I hope to play a role in supporting Proximie as it continues to scale globally and help and transform lives through its ground-breaking technology."

Proximie helps to save lives by virtually transporting the leading experts anywhere in the world to visually interact in clinical procedures. The appointment comes at an important time as Proximie continues to rapidly grow its client base. Proximie continues to expand its footprint in over 35 countries and more than 250 hospitals globally, and over 100 in the US alone. Its client base includes many of the major medical device companies and with over 8000 procedures completed to date, its growth prospects for 2021 remain very strong delivering a long term sustainable solution to aid patient care globally.

