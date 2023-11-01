Health tech start-up CARE brings L.A. Kings player Kevin Fiala on board as an investor and ambassador

MIAMI and ZURICH, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After professional soccer player Yann Sommer, Swiss NHL player Kevin Fiala is the second top athlete to financially invest in CARE. As a U.S. brand ambassador for the evidence-based preventive medicine start-up, Kevin Fiala will also support CARE's planned expansion to the U.S. market.

Kevin Fiala, investor and brand ambassador for CARE

Top athletes know the importance of prevention in maintaining peak performance. Thanks to Swiss health tech start-up CARE, evidence-based preventive medicine is no longer just available to professional athletes, but to anyone interested in improving their health. After all, prevention is not only the key to top athletic performance; it is also the basis for a long and healthy life, and thus for a high quality of life. This idea has also won over professional athletes: First, professional soccer player Yann Sommer invested in CARE as part of a seed financing round, now Swiss NHL forward Kevin Fiala, who plays for the Los Angeles Kings, recently joined the start-up as an investor.

At the beginning of 2023, CARE opened its first store in Zurich and after only six months was able to generate an annual recurring revenue (ARR) of one million Dollars. After a successful start in Switzerland, the company is now preparing to expand to the U.S. The first U.S. store is scheduled to open in Miami in January 2024. To support the implementation of its ambitious plans, CARE recently announced the appointment of former Technogym U.S. managing director Kay Oswald as CEO. With the signing of Kevin Fiala as brand ambassador, the Swiss company has now also secured the support of a prominent voice in U.S. professional sport.

CARE founding Investor Ertan Wittwer said: "Kevin Fiala is a perfect fit for CARE as he uniquely combines our Swiss roots with the U.S. market. We are thrilled to have Kevin on board as an investor and ambassador and look forward to working with him on our expansion to the U.S."

Kevin Fiala, NHL player for the Los Angeles Kings, said: "I'm proud to be part of the CARE success story as an investor. For me personally, CARE is a real game changer because it allows me to take control of my health and be proactive. It tells me exactly where I need to make improvements. And that is the key to a healthier life."

Number of members in the U.S. to rise to 5,000 in 2024

By the end of 2024, CARE plans to add additional locations in the U.S., and the number of members is projected to rise to 5,000. CARE offers innovative, personalized, data-driven health assessments and blood analysis to guide and empower members with actionable plans and subscription-based services. By leveraging scientific advancements, proprietary technology and on-going in-person coaching, CARE unlocks critical insights for members to help improve the quality of their daily lives and delay the impact of aging. With the proprietary CARE App, members are empowered in the planning and tracking of their CARE Score and more than 50 biomarkers to achieve their goals. In pursuit of its ambitious growth targets, the company plans to increase the number of employees to 100 by the end of 2024.

About CARE

Health tech startup CARE offers services in the field of evidence-based preventive medicine. It carries out detailed check-ups and enables customers to track the data collected via the CARE App in an intuitive way and use it to optimize their own health. CARE was founded in Switzerland at the end of 2022 by entrepreneurs Ertan Wittwer (Bestsmile, Hair & Skin) and Ion Haab. The first Swiss store was opened in Zurich in spring 2023. Further branches are planned, with the first U.S. store to open in early 2024. The startup currently has around 50 employees in Switzerland and the U.S., including medical specialists and health scientists specializing in prevention.

