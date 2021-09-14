Health Tech Start Up Offering More Equity for End-of-Life Care Grows Amid the Pandemic

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eternally has been able to streamline and digitize end-of-life decisions making access to this process more equitable for all. Two thirds of Americans do not have an advance directive. Eternally is a Narberth, PA-based company, founded in early 2020 by Matti Perilstein and Patrick FitzGerald. A start-up at the time of the pandemic, the events in our society during the last 18 months have shone a light on the need for this business as people have realized they can no longer put off important end-of-life decisions. Co-founder and CEO Perilstein says, "This is a passionate community that wants to help families from all walks of life. According to a 2016 study from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, 84% of completed advance directives are done by Caucasians. That must change, and our team is making a difference every day."

Matti grew up watching her mother drive nurses around New Jersey in her Volvo station wagon as a director of a home health care business. When people experienced the decline of loved one's health, they called her mother. "During my time in healthcare consulting, I saw the lack of time and attention spent on capturing a patients' end-of-life goals of care and understanding how to best support them in the healthcare setting."

Eternally is partnering with a growing number of hospitals and health systems. Eternally's partners refer patients to the platform, but anyone can schedule a visit via myeternally.com . An introductory session may be covered by insurance, or is available for $150 out-of-pocket.

To that end they have recently expanded their Advisory Board with 4 new members: Jon Brilliant, Jeff Dill, Bethany Edwards, Amanda Greenburg, and Senem Guney. To learn more about everything these dynamos bring to the table, visit https://www.myeternally.com/our-leadership . In addition, Eternally recently tapped Jamie DeAngelis to lead their clinical care team. DeAngelis has a background in oncology and hematology and is accustomed to having tough conversations. She also has extensive experience with training and recruiting nurses.

About Matti: (CEO & co-Founder): Matti honed her healthcare experience at Accenture and Vynamic as a healthcare management consultant. She brings over 10 years of experience to the table.

About Patrick: (Chairman & co-Founder): Patrick has been a builder and operator in the start up world for years and has served as an instructor at Wharton. He is President and CEO of TFC Ventures Group.

About Eternally: Eternally is the first 100 percent digital, one on one personalized Advance Care Planning platform. They partner with hospital systems, long term care facilities, non-profits, and specialty organizations to provide their patients or members access to Eternally's personalized Advance Care Planning resources.

For more information, please visit their website ( https://www.myeternally.com/ ) and follow on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/myeternally) and Twitter ( https://twitter.com/myeternallyio ).

SOURCE Eternally

Related Links

www.myeternally.com

