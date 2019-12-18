Health Technology Executive Dr. Jason Paruthi Joins Lark as Medical Director

"Lark's chronic condition management and prevention programs offer an all-in-one, cost-effective tool for payers, employers, and health plans," said Julia Hu, co-founder and CEO of Lark Health. "Jason's medical background, coupled with his professional experience in nutrition and health care technology companies will be a great asset to Lark as we continue rapidly scaling our outcomes, technology, and customer base."

In his new role, Dr. Paruthi will lead conversations with key health plan and payer executives while working to support clinical product strategy and implementation. Dr. Paruthi will bring years of experience in the medical field and startup world to help further expand Lark's innovative platform and approach to the prevention and management of chronic conditions.

Before joining Lark, Dr. Paruthi was a co-founder and board member of Pangea Nutrition in Boston, which provides meals and nutrition education programs for the prevention and management of diabetes, obesity, and cardiovascular disease. Dr. Paruthi has also worked in strategy consulting for life science, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Dr. Paruthi earned his Doctor of Medicine from Boston University School of Medicine and is a former trainee and translational research fellow at Harvard Medical School.

"I am thrilled to join this rapidly growing company. Lark is helping to reduce health care costs by providing members with a 24/7 expert health coach to track healthy behavior changes that lead to improved outcomes, all powered by artificial intelligence," said Dr. Jason Paruthi, Medical Director of Lark Health. "What makes Lark unique is its ability to provide a data-driven approach to chronic disease prevention and management that is personalized to the user and yet incredibly scalable."

Lark's programs are a cost-effective offering for large, self-insured employers, as they are not constrained in the same way as traditional clinical resources or outsourced telephonic or emergency coaching platforms. Lark's conversational AI and connected device technology can scale to serve a broad population and allows each patient to access personalized care anytime, anywhere with real-time coaching and support for Diabetes, Hypertension, Weight Management, and Prediabetes.

About Lark

Lark Health is the leading chronic disease prevention and management platform using proven, AI health coaching and smart, connected devices to deliver better outcomes at scale. Lark uses cutting edge AI and connected health monitors, which can escalate to live nurses, to provide real-time, personalized, 24/7 support and counseling to help users make healthier choices and manage their conditions. Lark's Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP), Wellness Program, Diabetes Care Program, and Hypertension Program have served nearly 2 million members, and have demonstrated clinically validated outcomes published in 11 peer-reviewed journals, analyst reports, and papers. Lark's DPP, which is the fastest growing and lowest cost DPP, has received CDC Full Recognition. Lark works with some of the largest health plans, PBMs, and self-insured employers to help their members live healthier lives. Founded by CEO Julia Hu in 2011, the company was named "Top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the World" alongside Uber and Airbnb, and Google's "Best of the Year". To learn more, visit www.lark.com .

