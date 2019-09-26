Health Technology, Medicaid Take Center Stage at First Annual ConsejoSano Conference

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ConsejoSano , the multicultural patient engagement platform for payers, providers, and health systems, will hold its first annual conference exploring the intersection of technology and health outcomes of our diverse underserved populations on October 10, 2019 at the Los Angeles Marriott Burbank Hotel.

The first event of its kind in the health care and technology industry, "Reaching Out(comes)" will cover how to meet the health needs of low-income, multicultural populations, focusing on text messaging in health care. It will provide stakeholders like health plans and providers with powerful best practices about the growing use of one of America's most popular technologies to achieve better outcomes. Speakers from health care heavyweights like Anthem Blue Cross, Blue Shield California, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Kaiser Permanente, and the American Medical Association will use case studies to demonstrate how text messaging is driving results in patient care, helping to address health care disparities and social determinants of health, and more, including why California's new policy on text messaging in Medicaid is a market-changer and model for its use among enrollees.

"Technology has enormous potential to reduce health care costs, increase access, and better serve low-income patients with diverse backgrounds," said Abner Mason, chief executive officer at ConsejoSano. "Our conference will empower plans, providers, and policy makers to leverage text messaging among these patient populations."

