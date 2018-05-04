Health Test Express to Donate 100% of May Profits From New At-Home Test to the Celiac Disease Foundation

"Health Test Express is proud to support the Celiac Disease Foundation's effort to accelerate treatments and a cure for celiac disease through research, education and advocacy," said Kevin Weinstein, CEO of Analyte Health, the company that owns Health Test Express. "Our new Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance Test offering aims to help accelerate diagnosis of the estimated two and one-half million undiagnosed Americans who are suffering from the disease today."

Health Test Express exclusively offers a new, simple at-home blood test that can help identify specific antibodies associated with gluten sensitivity and the possibility of celiac disease.

The Celiac Disease and Gluten Intolerance Test measures specific immunoglobulin levels of the IgA and IgG classes which are directed against the self (autoimmune antibodies). These antibodies help to determine whether celiac disease is possible, gluten sensitivity is possible, or if there is very low probability of gluten sensitivity or celiac disease. The test can also be used to help individuals who have already had a positive gluten sensitivity test and adopted a gluten-free diet understand whether diet changes have made a positive impact.

"Given the popularity of gluten-free diets and the large number of Americans who suffer from unexplained abdominal symptoms, we are excited to offer this convenient, at-home test to help more people understand if they have a real sensitivity to gluten, and potentially celiac disease," said Frank Cockerill, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Analyte Health. "The clinical utility for this test is excellent."

Celiac disease is an autoimmune disorder where ingested gluten activates the immune system and results in damage to the small intestine. According to the Celiac Disease Foundation, two and one-half million Americans are undiagnosed sufferers of the disease and are at risk for long-term health complications.

Once the kit arrives, an individual will collect their blood sample with a simple finger prick in about five minutes and send it to the CLIA-certified lab using a prepaid postage envelope. Results are then sent electronically along with an explanation of results. A physician phone consultation is included with every test. If a test result indicates possible celiac disease, the physician will discuss next steps with the patient, including whether follow up care with a gastroenterologist is appropriate for a definitive diagnosis via biopsy.

About Health Test Express

Health Test Express, the leading online consumer-oriented diagnostic platform, makes available more than 40 different at-home health tests making it easier for consumers to manage their health through better access to and understanding of lab diagnostic health information. Health Test Express' simple and easy-to-use secure website provides access to tests for sexual health, general wellness, family planning and specialty diagnostics. Through Health Test Express, patients can complete medical intakes on their phone or computer, access test kits that arrive in the mail, collect their samples at home, receive their results electronically in days and consult with a physician.

Health Test Express is powered by Analyte Health, the leading national company empowering patients to acquire and understand healthcare diagnostic information as conveniently, confidentially, and cost effectively as possible. Analyte Health has delivered more than 2.2 million test results since its inception.

