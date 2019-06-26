Health Thru Nutrition's New Breakthrough Formula, Freedom Softgels®, Reduces Inflammation - Study Results Are In!

LOS ANGELES, June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This IRB approved study, conducted by Dr. Matthew Budoff and his team at LA Biomedical Research Institute (an affiliate of UCLA Medical Center), followed 80 individuals with stage 1 hypertension (both male and female). Participants were randomly assigned to receive either Freedom Softgels® or a placebo, and researchers monitored key indicators in order to evaluate the effectiveness of Freedom Softgels® on improving cardiovascular health, namely improved blood pressure control, inflammation, and endothelial reactivity.

In just 30 days, researchers found a significant reduction in systolic blood pressure among those taking Freedom Softgels® as well as a significant reduction in high sensitivity C Reactive Protein and a reduced Interleukin-6 (both key markers of inflammation). Also noted was a significant increase in the Omega-3 fatty acid index along with EPA levels and overall improved endothelial function in the Freedom Softgels® group.

"Freedom Softgels® is a revolutionary union of 8 ingredients clinically substantiated to combat inflammation, and now thanks to Dr. Budoff and his team, it too is clinically proven to reduce inflammation" says Health Thru Nutrition registered dietitian, Kelly Rosa. The impressive list of ingredients includes an enhanced absorption curcumin, organic astaxanthin, wild caught fish oil, gamma linolenic acid, a full spectrum vitamin E complex, vitamin D, hydroxytyrosol, and organic hemp seed oil, all powerful anti-inflammatories and antioxidants.

"Don't be left without it!" says Dr. Raj Chopra, Freedom Softgels® formulator and founder of Tishcon Corp., "it is a ground-breaking product showing statistically significant results."

Health Thru Nutrition was established with a goal of empowering people to live healthier lives. And with a team of industry experts and medical professionals, HTN has been providing superior nutrition products, contributing to research, and serving as a trusted source of nutrition information for over 20 years. Another differentiator - this brand continues to offer innovative and clinically studied finished products using the highest quality, branded and patented ingredients, such as H2Q®, their high absorption CoQ10, Curcugel®, and CelluRex®. HTN manufactures their quality nutritionals in a certified cGMP facility in the United States.

Freedom Softgels® is available at major retailers, health food stores, natural marketplaces and online retailers everywhere.

