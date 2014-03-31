Health Union Acknowledged by Inc. 5000 as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies in the U.S.

With a three-year growth of 676 percent, Health Union ranks among the list's top 15 percent. When looking at specific categories, the company, which applied to the program for the first time this year, ranks:

Second among 21 companies headquartered in the city of Philadelphia

13th – in the top 10 percent – in the Philadelphia metro area

metro area 21st – in the top 12 percent – in Pennsylvania

55th – in the top 15 percent – in the health category

Health Union has grown exponentially since the company launched its first community – Migraine.com – in late 2010. Today, Health Union manages 19 condition-specific online communities (with more to come) that provide safe and supportive environments for people to learn, connect and share the experiences of living with chronic health conditions.

"Health Union's impressive growth over the past eight years can be directly linked to our mission to help people live better with challenging health conditions," said Tim Armand, Health Union's president and co-founder. "We successfully built a sustainable online health community model – the first of its kind – that puts people first. We have maintained a consistent culture within our team that inspires them to care for the needs of all the people in our communities."

The company's growth has also been impacted by close relationships with top companies in the pharmaceutical and biotech industries and Health Union's ability to provide them with effective solutions that make them smarter about patient needs.

"We have succeeded because we work tirelessly to understand the patient experience. We provide engaging content that meets people where they are and listen thoughtfully to their conversations within our communities," said Olivier Chateau, Health Union's CEO and co-founder. "We are then able to translate those insights into solutions that make our partners smarter and help them make effective decisions."

Inc. 5000 has recognized the fastest-growing private companies in America since 1982. Since 2014 – a stretch when the economy has grown around 11 percent – companies that made the 2018 Inc. 5000 list, on average, have grown sixfold.

According to Inc., the 2018 list represents staggering growth compared to prior lists. The 2018 Inc. 5000 achieved a three-year average growth of 538.2 percent, and a median rate of 171.8 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $206.1 billion in 2017, accounting for 664,095 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the 2018 Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region and other criteria, can be found at inc.com/inc5000. The list is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2014 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating a minimum revenue of $100,000 by March 31, 2014. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, independent and have a minimum revenue of $2 million as of Dec. 31, 2017.

About Health Union, LLC

Health Union integrates the power of human connection and technology, uniting people in the shared experiences of life with chronic health conditions. The company creates condition-specific online ecosystems - publishing original, daily content and continuously cultivating social conversation - to support, educate and connect millions of people with challenging, chronic health concerns. Today, the Health Union family of brands includes 19 online health communities, including Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, Blood-Cancer.com and Type2Diabetes.com.

SOURCE Health Union, LLC

Related Links

http://www.health-union.com

