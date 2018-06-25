Health Union Announces Acceptance to Present at IASLC 19th World Conference on Lung Cancer

In the abstract, Health Union described results from its study of respondents on LungCancer.net that presented the differentiating characteristics of people living with non-small cell lung cancer who are seeking second opinions and the degree to which seeking a second opinion could impact future treatment decisions, treatment satisfaction and the patient-provider relationship. Since the data on second-opinion seeking behavior is limited, the learnings present an important opportunity for both patients and providers.

The abstract was authored by Health Union's Kate Volpicelli Leonard, MPH, director of community development; Courtney Robertson, Ph.D., senior research director for insights; Sara Hayes, MPH, senior director of community development; and Kaitlyn McNamara, senior analyst for research and analytics.

Health Union launched LungCancer.net in January 2017 to provide education and support to the population of patients and caregivers who are often overlooked. LungCancer.net is one of Health Union's 18 communities dedicated to people living with specific chronic conditions, which includes five communities dedicated to specific types of cancer.

The International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer, the WCLC – taking place Sept. 23-26 – is the world's largest meeting dedicated to lung cancer and other thoracic malignancies. According to its website, the conference brings together more than 7,000 delegates from more than 100 countries to discuss the latest developments in thoracic malignancy research.

About Health Union, LLC

Health Union integrates the power of human connection and technology, uniting people in the shared experiences of life with chronic health conditions. The company creates condition-specific online ecosystems - publishing original, daily content and continuously cultivating social conversation - to support, educate and connect millions of people with challenging, chronic health concerns. Today, the Health Union family of brands includes 18 online health communities, including LungCancer.net, Blood-Cancer.com, MultipleSclerosis.net and Type2Diabetes.com.

