Health Union Announces Winners of 2023 Social Health Awards

Winners exemplify impact of social health on the healthcare industry, will be celebrated in-person at Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards

PHILADELPHIA, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union , the leader in social health, has announced the 2023 class of Social Health Awards honorees. By empowering and celebrating the health leaders who are essential to the ongoing conversations and connections within the healthcare industry, the Social Health Awards continue to elevate the importance of social health – the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impacts the health journey.

Health leaders were nominated across 10 categories designed to showcase the vast diversity of the patient and caregiver community and the various forms of advocacy across all condition areas and platforms. The winners, whose profiles and accomplishments can be viewed here , in each category are:

Advocacy Trailblazer: Gerry Langan , idiopathic pulmonary arterial hypertension patient leader

Best Team: PodcastDX, rare disease patient leaders

Caregiving Champion: Parvathy Krishnan, rare disease patient leader

Community Cultivator: Sharron Rouse, kidney disease patient leader

Creative Contributor: RARE, rare disease patient leader

Healthcare Collaborator: Shoshana Lipson, migraine patient leader

Lifetime Achievement: David Lyons, MFSC, multiple sclerosis patient leader

Revolutionary Researcher: Tina Aswani Omprakash, inflammatory bowel disease patient leader

Rookie of the Year: James Hollens, ankylosing spondylitis patient leader

Social Media Master: Cynthia Covert/The Disabled Diva, psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia patient leader

"The Social Health Awards provide the unique opportunity to celebrate, recognize and amplify the passion and dedication of health leaders who are truly models of social health," said Amrita Bhowmick, Health Union's chief community officer. "In addition to their hard work and advocacy within their individual condition communities, the 2023 honorees are showing - and will continue to show - the overwhelming impact they have on the healthcare industry."

Nominations for the Social Health Awards were open to patient and caregiver leaders worldwide who are making a difference in healthcare as active members of an online community and are at least 18 years old. Nominees were first judged by their peers to determine the six finalists for each category. The 60 finalists were then evaluated by healthcare industry thought leaders to determine the winners. The honorees were announced on July 26 during Connexion, a Health Union virtual event that connects and empowers patient leaders.

The winners are invited to join Health Union on stage at the Social Health Awards celebration at the 2023 Fierce Pharma Marketing Awards ceremony, which will occur Sept. 13 at the annual Digital Pharma East conference in Philadelphia. More information about the Social Health Awards can be found at SocialHealthNetwork.com/Awards .

About Health Union

Health Union is the proven industry leader driving and amplifying social health. As the premier social health company, only Health Union encourages the dynamic, real-time action people take to find meaningful connections and share information that impact their health journey. The company reaches millions of people through the largest portfolio of condition-specific online health communities (e.g., Migraine.com, MultipleSclerosis.net, LungCancer.net) and health leaders - addressing virtually every condition and providing the information, connection and support they need.

