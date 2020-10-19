Health Union to Present Two Posters at 2020 APHA Annual Meeting and Expo

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union has been accepted to share research findings via two poster presentations at the 2020 APHA Annual Meeting and Expo taking place virtually Oct. 24-28.

One presentation will focus on how certified diabetes educators (CDE) impact patients' involvement in their type 2 diabetes management, while the other examines palliative care discussions between people with lung cancer and their healthcare professionals. Both presentations spotlight Health Union's ability to uncover findings that can lead to a better understanding of the patient journey with specific conditions.

Certified Diabetes Educators and Type 2 Diabetes Management

Health Union's first poster session of APHA 2020, "Impact of Certified Diabetes Educators on patient activation in type 2 diabetes management," will be presented during the "What Matters and What Works? Insights and Strategies for Improving Public Health Prevention Efforts and Community Outreach" session between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 25.

Leveraging the findings from Health Union's Type 2 Diabetes In America 2019 survey of 2,142 people living with the condition, the research aimed to explore differences in diabetes management between respondents who do and those who don't utilize a CDE in their care. Analysis showed that respondents who use a CDE in their care are more likely to be actively involved in managing their diabetes and employing lifestyle changes to help them do so.

The authors for this research are Health Union's Margot Tishberg, associate director of community development; Amna Rizvi, MPH, senior director of community development; Kelsey Midgett, director of community development; Timothy Chhorm, insights operations analyst; and Kaitlyn McNamara, associate director of insights operations.

Palliative Care Discussions with HCPs

"Palliative care discussions between lung cancer patients and healthcare professionals - Does stage play a role?" will be presented during "Cancer Forum Poster Session - Treatment, Survivorship, and Supportive/Palliative Care" between 3 and 4 p.m. on Oct. 26.

The research sought to assess if palliative care is being used by people living with lung cancer, whether palliative care discussions are happening between patients and their HCPs and whether lung cancer stage influences discussions. Using findings from Health Union's Lung Cancer In America 2019 survey, the research found that only 18% of patients have discussed palliative care with their HCP and 14% have used palliative care; these rates were even lower among early stage patients.

In addition to Tishberg and McNamara, the authors for the poster presentation on lung cancer and palliative care are Health Union's Shayna Yeates, senior manager of community development and Sara Hayes, MPH, executive director of community development.

More Information About Poster Presentations

Health Union's two posters will be featured as 5-10 minute pre-recorded presentations, each as part of a larger session of 10 poster presentations focused around a specific topic. In addition to being played during specific times during the conference, the recorded presentations will also be available to attendees starting Oct. 19. Attendees can ask questions and leave comments on the discussion board associated with the specific presentation.

The American Public Health Association's Annual Meeting and Expo, completely virtual in 2020 for the first time, is the largest and most influential yearly gathering of public health professionals. The event brings the public health community together to experience robust scientific programming, networking, social events, poster sessions and more.

