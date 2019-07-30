Health Union Welcomes Will Rompala as Chief Technology Officer

PHILADELPHIA, July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Union announced today that Will Rompala has joined the company as chief technology officer. Rompala will leverage more than two decades of experience in data science, advertising intelligence, software engineering and organizational change to provide a strategic roadmap for evolving Health Union's technological and data capabilities, grow its technology team and ensure all technology offerings meet the needs of the people participating in the company's growing portfolio of online health communities.

In this role, Rompala's immediate priority will be enhancing and expanding Health Union's data capabilities. This includes increasing insight capabilities around the company's existing data, introducing new technological methods and processes, enacting next-generation data security and privacy measures and adding team members with expertise in data engineering and data analytics.

"As Health Union's portfolio of online health communities continues to grow, it is critical for us to scale our technological capabilities and continually optimize engagement with the people using these communities," said Health Union co-founder and CEO, Olivier Chateau. "In addition, Will's experience and deep understanding of the media landscape will help us effectively leverage the full potential of technology and data to help people living with challenging health concerns."

Rompala's recent roles as head of technology for North America at Kantar Media and chief technology officer at Sidecar provided opportunities to implement machine learning algorithms and leverage data to improve delivery. During his 11 years with Kantar Media, he also worked to integrate and enhance various digital advertising methodologies and capabilities, in both the traditional and programmatic spaces.

Rompala has experience developing technologies and teams to implement those technologies at companies of all sizes. This includes establishing and growing the engineering team at PointRoll, Inc., managing all aspects of technology and development for iPipeline, creating the software development division at Corviant Corporation and providing technical leadership and vision for two global businesses as vice president at JP Morgan.

"In addition to expanding Health Union's existing data capabilities and talented technology team, I'm thrilled to be in a position to come to work every day and truly help people," said Rompala. "In this role, I will be able to help millions of people access the information and tools they need and to make their experiences on our communities more meaningful for them."

Additionally, Rompala has leveraged his expertise and skillset as a public speaker for Amazon on a range of topics. He has also served as a contributing author on two books and written numerous articles for trade publications.

About Health Union, LLC

Health Union encourages social interactions that evolve into valuable online health conversations, helping people with chronic conditions find the information, connection and validation they seek. The company creates condition-specific online communities – publishing original, daily content and continuously cultivating social conversation – to support, educate and connect millions of people with challenging, chronic health concerns. Today, the Health Union family of brands includes 23 online health communities, including ParkinsonsDisease.net, MultipleSclerosis.net, Blood-Cancer.com and Type2Diabetes.com.

