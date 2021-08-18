Health Unveils Winners of the 2021 Sleep Awards

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Meredith Corporation's (NYSE: MDP) Health released the second annual edition of its Sleep Awards honoring the 43 top products for your best rest, spanning categories that include emerging tech, such as sleep trackers, audio devices, and snoring aids, plus comfort classics like mattresses, sheets, pillows, and more. In addition, Health editors and a panel of experts provide sought-after answers to questions about napping, snoring, sleep supplements, and more. The honorees are featured in the September 2021 issue on newsstands now, and the full list can be viewed online at Health.com.

"At Health, we believe good sleep equals good health. According to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine, more than half of Americans reported an increase in sleep problems since the start of the pandemic. Our Sleep Awards help people catch up on some much-needed rest, with all the best recommendations for a better sleep," said Editor in Chief Amy Conway.

Health editors and a panel of experts sifted through hundreds of innovations to select this year's top sleep products tailored to a variety of sleep styles and comfort requirements. Health's Sleep Awards honor the latest and greatest technologies on the market that connect with your body's sleep patterns, rhythm, and habits.

The September issue of Health is available on newsstands now and the full list can be read below and online at Health.com.

Health's Sleep Awards

Mattresses:

Cooling: Tempur-LUXEbreeze°

Stomach Sleepers: Beautyrest Hybrid 12.5"

Back Sleepers: Saatva Classic Mattress

Pressure Relief: Avocado Green Mattress With Adjustable Bed Frame Base

Side Sleepers: Bedgear M3

Combo Sleepers: The Purple Mattress

Audio Devices:

Bose Sleepbuds II

Watotgafer Sleep Headphones/Mask

Snooz White Noise Sound Machine

Mattress Toppers:

Cooling: Ooler Sleep System

Cooling: Molecule AirTec Topper

Pressure Relief: Bamboo Talalay Latex Topper

Pressure Relief: Serta Calming 3" Gel Memory Foam Mattress Topper

Sheets:

Cozy Earth Sheet Set

Sleep Number True Temp Sheets

Brooklinen Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

L.L. Bean Ultrasoft Comfort Flannel Sheet Set

Sleep Trackers:

Oura

Sleep Cycle

Withings Sleep Tracking Mat and Steel HR Hybrid Smartwatch

Biostrap Recover Set

Tempur-Ergo Smart Base powered by Sleeptracker-AI

Pillows:

Side Sleepers: Planet Pillow

Side Sleepers: Layla Sleep Kapok Pillow

Back Sleepers: Beautyrest Black Ice Memory Foam

Back Sleepers: Brooklinen Mid-Plush Down Pillow

Stomach Sleepers: Pluto Pillow

Stomach Sleepers: Healthy Sleep Therma-Tech Copper Pillow

Hypoallergenic: Everpillow

Body Pillow: Zoma Body Pillow

Snoring Aids:

Mute

SinuSonic

SnoreLab

Blankets & Comforters:

Coyuchi Tahoe Climate Beneficial Wool Blanket

Sheex Original Performance Down Alternative Comforter

ChiliBlanket

Bedgear Dri-Tec Medium Warmth Climacore Blanket

Baloo Weighted Blanket

Emerging Tech:

Wesper Sleep Kit

Somnox Sleep Robot

Google Nest Hub With Sleep Sensing

Somnofy Sleep Assistant

Sleep Care Online Home Apnea Test

The panel of experts that were chosen to create this year's list included: Michael J. Breus, PhD, clinical psychologist, diplomate of the American Board of Sleep Medicine, and fellow of the American Academy of Sleep Medicine; Elise Chahine, editor-in-chief of SleepFoundation.org; Vivek Cherian, MD, doctor of internal medicine at the University of Maryland; Param Dedhia, MD, director of executive health and integrative medicine at Moveo Health and former director of sleep medicine for Canyon Ranch; Marci Hardy, MD, health educator and sleep expert; Angela Holliday-Bell, MD, certified sleep specialist and pediatrician in Arlington, Virginia; Mollie McGlocklin, creator of the company Sleep Is a Skill; W. Chris Winter, MD, neurologist and sleep expert based in Charlottesville, Virginia, and Health Advisory Board member; and Jade Wu, PhD, board-certified behavioral sleep medicine specialist and researcher at the Duke University School of Medicine.

