Health Vector Enhances Health Management App to Activate Patient Health Literacy

BOSTON, Dec. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Vector, a health management app that activates a patient decision support system enabling patient engagement and health literacy to improve health outcomes and lower costs for employers and payors, announced today the release of its version 2.0 app available for Apple and Android mobile devices. The health management app empowers users to be fully engaged in their health, activate health literacy, and make meaningful care decisions with providers. Created with a framework to increase participation and engagement in wellness programs, employers and payors are also enabled with a population health management strategy and custom analytics tools to improve user wellness and lower costs.

Health Vector gives users a patient decision support system that brings awareness of the factors influencing their health and well-being to light, empowering them with the skills, knowledge and confidence they need to make collaborative and informed decisions with their health provider. The updated functionalities in version 2.0 include robust patient insights and reports which can be downloaded and shared with clinicians; artificial intelligence-powered patient medical history and food recognition for tracking; caregiver accessibility for patient health management; and a Health IQ score and innovative health quizzes to bolster health literacy and drive sustained employee engagement. All found on one user-friendly interface, the technology supports diagnostic accuracy and positive health outcomes which leads to lower healthcare costs.

"Health Vector is proud to pioneer a patient decision support system that drives patient engagement and health literacy by enabling users to track, organize, and report on health and lifestyle data," said Maria Zhorina, CEO of Health Vector. "With Health Vector, users can actively manage their health, make informed healthcare decisions, and partner with clinicians to improve health outcomes. This insight into their own health increases their health literacy to be better prepared for medical appointments and further improve their understanding of and adherence to treatment plans."

"Health Vector was born following our team member's misdiagnosis of an acute condition that almost cost him his life. With 12 million Americans misdiagnosed every year, we realized firsthand that medical errors and miscommunication are dangerous and costly mistakes, and it was clear that there was a gaping hole in the industry for a solution that allowed patients to better track and understand their health and co-write their diagnosis narrative," Werner Geissler, chairman of Health Vector. "That is why we developed the unique Health Vector app, to strengthen the patient-physician partnership, and enable users track, organize, and report on health and lifestyle data that drives better health decisions and outcomes."

About Health Vector

Health Vector is a health and wellness information company inspired by the simple understanding that an improvement in health literacy translates to healthier lifestyles and a stronger partnership between patients and clinicians.

The health management app helps users track, organize, and report on health and lifestyle data for improved patient-to-provider engagement. The patient-generated health data combined with clinical data facilitates a patient decision support system to help drive better health literacy and improve outcomes. Innovative quizzes and the Health IQ score enable users to be informed and stay on track. Contextualized and personalized insights and reports prepare users for meaningful engagement with healthcare providers.

Custom analytics tools enable employers and payors with a first-of-its-kind population health management strategy to improve user wellness and lower overall costs.

Health Vector was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Boston, MA. For more information, please visit https://www.healthvector.world/ , or to download the app, visit the Apple Store or Google Play .

Media Contact:

Kay Kelly

SVM PR & MARCOM

Healthvector@svmpr.com

SOURCE Health Vector

Related Links

https://www.healthvector.world

