Health Vector Is Pioneering Innovative Approaches to Medical Documentation

NEWTON, Mass., July 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Vector recently partnered with a major healthcare system to garner the power of AI to support medical documentation. The new product, Health Vector Clinical Transcriptions, demonstrates how instant transcription of medical encounters helps clinicians save time, improve accuracy, and enhance interactions with patients.

The functionality in Health Vector Clinical Transcriptions is built around real-time transcription of conversations which are scrubbed of personally identifiable information (PII) and are automatically coded for clinically relevant content. Clinicians can use the generated transcripts to quickly populate a visit note, send the patient a message in the patient portal, discuss details of the case with colleagues, and even validate their billing codes. Complimentary for patients, the Health Vector patient app allows users to record the encounter, save the transcription, and share it with other clinicians or caregivers.

The new product integrates seamlessly into an office or virtual visit workflow and works both on a desktop and a smartphone. Clinicians can focus their full attention on the patient without having to interrupt the conversation to write down the note. During the 15-minute appointment with clinicians every moment counts, so the patients appreciate being listened to. Health Vector Clinical Transcription also helps alleviate clinician burnout by reducing the time they spend outside of the visit, usually during nights and weekends, on finishing up the notes.

All information is encrypted, and it fully supports HIPAA compliance. Its design makes it easy for healthcare systems to integrate it into electronic medical records systems and portfolios of products offered to the in-house clinical community. With appropriate protections in place, the de-identified data generated in Health Vector Clinical Transcriptions can be used for research, quality improvement projects, benchmarking, and more.

It is designed to work as an independent app, integrated in the electronic medical records system, and in conjunction with the innovative Health Vector patient decision support app.

Health Vector is an innovative health management solution that pioneers a new form of patient activation to significantly boost engagement and reduce wellness and medical costs using artificial intelligence insights, principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and action analytics. Health Vector was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA. https://www.healthvector.world/ or download on Apple Store or Google Play.

