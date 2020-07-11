Health Vector Supports Pharmaceutical Companies Engage with Patients

NEWTON, Mass., July 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Health Vector helps pharmaceutical companies engage with patients by supporting and empowering people along their unique life journeys. The versatile solution focuses on interventional and non-interventional studies, as well as post marketing surveillance. Pharmaceutical companies and contract research organizations (CRO) can quickly deliver hyper-focused solutions using the modular design of the Health Vector application.

Some of the most popular use case scenarios include e-Consent, self-reported data collection, real-world evidence and observational research. The advanced survey and secure messaging features deliver an integrated and uniform user experience across multiple research projects. Patients are incentivized to use the app with features like medication price check and coupons, rewards and personalized insights and analytics.

The Health Vector app includes comprehensive emotional health and habits tracking, grounded in principles of cognitive behavioral therapy. Users can set up behavioral goals (e.g. 5,000 steps a day, drink 8 glasses of water, limit salt intake to 2.3 g) to stay on target and integrate with other apps or fitness and medical devices.

The comprehensive e-Visit module helps users prepare for every interaction with clinicians. Patients can share the report with healthcare providers. Clinicians can remotely screen patient-reported symptoms and travel history for risk factors and triage.

The Health Vector patient decision support system addresses key engagement challenges and patient activation, and is grounded in four core capabilities:

Appropriate utilization of healthcare

Relevant patient-clinician communication

Effective behavioral change

Action analytics and insights

The Health Vector unified solution is a patient decision support system that meets users where they are and motivates appropriate utilization of healthcare services. It gives users the necessary tools to bring awareness of the factors influencing health and well-being, empowering with the skills, knowledge and confidence needed to act, together with the healthcare provider, for collaborative and informed decisions.

About Health Vector

Health Vector is an innovative health management solution that pioneers a new form of patient activation to significantly boost engagement and reduce wellness and medical costs using artificial intelligence insights, principles of cognitive behavioral therapy and action analytics. Health Vector was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, MA. https://www.healthvector.world/ or download on Apple Store or Google Play .

