Health Wright Products Names Scott Steinford Chief Executive Officer

CLACKAMAS, Ore., Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Health Wright Products, a contract manufacturer specializing in encapsulation, announced that industry veteran Scott Steinford was named Chief Executive Officer (CEO) effective immediately.

"Scott's leadership experience, incomparable knowledge of the industry and passion for our business makes him the perfect fit to lead HWP into the future," said Mark Wright, co-founder Health Wright Products.

"Health Wright Products has been at the forefront of encapsulating excellence from its inception and is poised for continued success," said Steinford. "I look forward to partnering with Mark and our top notch team as we continue to strengthen our capabilities and deliver for our customers."

Scott Steinford is a strategist, organization optimizer, author and speaker. From starting and accelerating companies to facilitating their acquisition, Steinford has an extensive and awarded track record encompassing the pharmaceutical and nutrition industries. He has held CEO or president roles in organizations such as ZMC-USA, Doctor's Best and Zenwise Health/Zesty Paws, and guided non-profit trade organizations such as the CoQ10 Association and Natural Algae Astaxanthin Association. Steinford has a Pre-Law degree from the University of Texas at Arlington and a Master of Science Degree in Law from Champlain College. Steinford has made a career of redefining excellence with an unapologetic commitment to ethics.

About Health Wright Products

Founded in 1995, Health Wright Products (HWP) is privately held and one of the most respected manufactures of encapsulated dietary supplements and nutritional products in the United States. We produce thousands of unique and complex formulas for some of the industry's most trusted and innovative brands. HWP infuses quality into every capsule from analyzing raw materials to final product inspection and storage. Learn more at HealthWrightProducts.com.

