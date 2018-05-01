Health2047 Inc. Secures $27.2M Investment From the American Medical Association to Fuel Business Momentum

"This new investment will help us create much-needed changes in the U.S. healthcare system," said Health2047 Chief Executive Officer Lawrence K. Cohen. "Our growing team collaborates closely with both the physician community and technology leaders to tackle key problem areas. We will deploy this new investment to broaden our network of strategic partners and accelerate the pace at which we are able to develop and spin out new businesses in our four areas of focus."

Given its strong business momentum, Health2047 recently moved its corporate headquarters to Sand Hill Road in Menlo Park and expanded its leadership team. In addition to naming healthcare leader Lawrence K. Cohen as CEO, the company added a CFO and three new managing directors:

Gary Cookhorn , former Managing Director of Fortress Investment Group;

, former Managing Director of Fortress Investment Group; Daphne Li , former director of strategy at Apple and member of Bain & Company's Business Acceleration Group;

, former director of strategy at Apple and member of Bain & Company's Business Acceleration Group; Piers Nash , former IBM Global Solutions Consultant in genomics and healthcare and member of the founding team at the Genomic Data Commons; and

, former IBM Global Solutions Consultant in genomics and healthcare and member of the founding team at the Genomic Data Commons; and Lúcia Soares, former VP of Health Technology Program Strategy and Delivery at Johnson & Johnson.

"Improving the health of the nation is at the core of the AMA's work, and the innovation that Health2047 is leading can address some of the greatest challenges in health care today," said AMA Chief Executive Officer and Health2047 Board Chair James L. Madara. "Our mutual goal is to improve both care delivery and health outcomes to benefit the nation's physicians and their patients, and we're excited to provide expansion capital for Health2047's development and commercialization efforts."

Health2047 Inc. is a Silicon Valley-based innovation enterprise developing and commercializing solutions in the areas of data liquidity, chronic disease reduction, radical productivity change, and value-based healthcare. On a mission to catalyze fundamental change in U.S. healthcare, Health2047 has built deep relationships with both the American Medical Association (AMA) and its ecosystem partners to create a unique force multiplier in driving large-scale healthcare changes. For more information about the company, please visit www.health2047.com.

