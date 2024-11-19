Health2Sync Partners with Singapore Health Promotion Board and Abbott to Launch Innovative DigiCoach Program Tackling Pre-diabetes and Obesity

"DigiCoach program" is a pilot program by Singapore Health Promotion Board, Health2Sync, and Abbott that aims to help individuals with pre-diabetes or high BMI prevent or delay the onset of diabetes.

Participants can use a continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) device and the Health2Sync mobile app to track their food intake and physical activity, learning how dietary and exercise choices impact glucose levels.

This demonstrates Health2Sync's ongoing effort in public-private collaboration to battle chronic diseases in the region.

TAIPEI, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Health2Sync, a leading digital health company, announced today that it has partnered with the Health Promotion Board (HPB) of Singapore and Abbott on "DigiCoach," a fully automated engagement program leveraging Continuous Glucose Monitors (CGM) and its data. The program aims to empower individuals with pre-diabetes or high Body Mass Index (BMI) to take control of their health and prevent or delay the onset of diabetes through the use of technology and personalized coaching.

The DigiCoach program, powered by Abbott's continuous glucose monitor (CGM) technology, provides real-time insights into glucose levels in the Health2Sync mobile application. The Health2Sync app presents charts visualizing real-time glucose changes and patterns, allowing users to see the connection between specific meals/activities and glucose changes. Participants will also have Fitbits to track and view exercise data as part of the program. By analyzing these data, the program delivers personalized feedback and health coaching content, including prompts and questions, encouraging self-reflection on successful strategies for blood glucose management and identifying further steps for lifestyle improvement.

"HPB is constantly pursuing innovations that enable Singaporeans to better manage their own health. Our collaboration with Abbott and Health2Sync will allow us to trial new solutions that deliver more timely and actionable recommendations to Singaporeans, enabling them to self-help in preventing or managing the onset of diabetes. These solutions can be potentially scaled up in future to help more Singaporeans," said Tay Choon Hong, Chief Executive Officer, HPB.

"We are excited to collaborate with HPB and Abbott to launch the DigiCoach program," said Ed Deng, co-founder and CEO at Health2Sync. "By investing in digital preventive measures combining the latest technology with personalized coaching, we are empowering individuals to improve their overall health. Ultimately, creating a healthier and sustainable healthcare system for Singapore."

Recruitment for individuals to join the DigiCoach program started in July 2024 and the pilot will run for ten months, representing a valuable long-term collaboration between the public and private sectors. This partnership also demonstrates the potential for innovative solutions addressing complex challenges in public health. Health2Sync is committed to working with more governments and organizations to replicate such collaborative partnerships and improve the health and well-being of communities worldwide.

